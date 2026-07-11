Last Updated on Saturday, 11 July 2026, 7:07 by Denis Chabrol

Banks DIH Limited says it has officially closed out its “Crown the Road” promotion with the handover of the campaign’s grand prize of a brand-new SWM SUV valued at $5.5 million, to Vijay Latchminarine of East Canefield, Canje, Berbice.

The 10-week promotion, which ran from April 10 to June 19, rewarded Banks Beer patrons at 15 participating bars across Guyana with instant cash prizes of $350,000 each, drawn regularly throughout the campaign period, totalling $5.25 million in consolation prizes. The grand prize draw for the SWM SUV capped off the campaign as its standout moment.

Mr. Latchminarine’s win marks the highlight of a campaign designed to celebrate and reward the loyalty of Banks Beer drinkers nationwide.

“Crown the Road was about putting Banks Beer where our customers already are, at their favourite bars, enjoying time with friends and giving them a real chance to be rewarded for their loyalty,” Sales and Marketing Executive, Lee Baptiste, said. “Seeing Mr. Latchminarine drive away in the grand prize SUV is exactly the kind of moment we hoped this promotion would create.”

Banks Beer, a Monde Selection Gold Quality award-winning product of Banks DIH Limited, continues to be a leading choice among Guyanese consumers, and is backed by a company with more than 70 years of manufacturing excellence.

Banks DIH Limited is one of Guyana’s leading manufacturers and distributors of beverages, food products, and household goods, with a history spanning more than 70 years and a workforce of over 1,600 employees. The company’s portfolio includes iconic Guyanese brands such as Banks Beer, GT Beer, Guinness, XM Rum, Coca-Cola, Malta, Icee, Qik Serv and a wide range of consumer products. Banks DIH is committed to quality, community investment, and the continued development of Guyana.