Last Updated on Friday, 10 July 2026, 22:18 by Denis Chabrol

The body of a 20-year old woman of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara was discovered in a shallow grave at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara seven days after she was allegedly murdered, the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

The woman has been identified as Kerriana Stanford who was a housewife. Police said they went to Enmore, East Coast Demerara and arrested a 24-year-old porter of Chelsea Park, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara after investigators found out that she had visited his residence before her disappearance.

Police said the woman’s body was discovered buried in a shallow grave at the back of a residence at Chelsea Park, Mahaica.

“Acting on information received, Police visited the location, where the body of a female was discovered buried in a shallow grave at the back of the property,” police said.

The police force added that the suspect was taken to the Mahaicony police station where he was held as part of ongoing investigations.