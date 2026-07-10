Last Updated on Friday, 10 July 2026, 22:06 by Denis Chabrol

Two Venezuelans were early Friday morning attacked by two men in Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara and robbed of the motorcycle that they were travelling in, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said in a statement that no one was arrested in connection with the incident that occurred at about 4 AM.

Investigators said the stolen motorcycle belonged to a 22-year old Venezuelan man who resides in Sparendaam.

Police said they were told that the victim was proceeding home on a motorcycle with another man when they were confronted by two males on another motorcycle.

“One of the suspects, who was reportedly armed with a cutlass, dismounted and confronted the victims. During the encounter, one of the victims engaged the armed suspect in a scuffle; however, the suspect mounted the victims’ motorcycle, while the other suspect mounted the motorcycle on which they had arrived,” police said.

The men escaped in an eastern direction on the two motorcycles, police added.