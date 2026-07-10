Last Updated on Friday, 10 July 2026, 21:51 by Denis Chabrol

The opposition People’s National Congress Reform-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) on Friday fended of concerns about its evidently weak reaction to the latest controversy gripping Guyana- President Irfaan Ali’s acquisition of acres of land on which he has constructed a modern farm.

APNU parliamentarians, Dr Dexter Todd and Sherod Duncan, admitted that Guyanese were outraged over the Guyanese leader’s acquisition of the farm. Dr Todd said based on social media conversations, the farm issue was unacceptable. He said President Ali failed to answer many of the questions and should resign to make way for a full investigation. “I think there is a very sizeable population that is outraged about what has been happening. I believe all the Guyanese,” he said. Mr Duncan said the President acquired the land that was developed as a farm for poultry, livestock and high-value crops while ordinary Guyanese had been waiting for as much as 15 years for a small plot of land. “We don’t have to stir up any kind of feeling or anger in people. It just comes naturally to the fore,” he said.

However, Mr Duncan said it is the main opposition We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), which first highlighted the issue, that should make robust representation. “I think from our standpoint, We Invest in Nationhood has taken the lead and the reality is that WIN is the largest party in the parliamentary opposition and we would like them to have a first go at a comprehensive response. It is WIN that raised this issue and we’d love to see them continue on this one,” he said. Mr Duncan was quick to point out that APNU had “tools that we are willing to use” to secure the response that his political organisation needs.

President Ali has denied claims by Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed that the size of the farm at Long Creek, Linden-Soesdyke Highway is 150 acres. He said it is less 75 acres but did not provide a specific figure and that the huge profits were being reinvested in the project. The President maintained that he did not use his office for special favours for his farm, records show that he borrowed unspecified amounts from the banking system and all his assets have been filed with the Integrity Commission. He did not respond to calls for him to publicly disclose details about the farm.

Dr Todd denied that APNU did more than talking but immediately after the scandal broke out, his political organisation convened a meeting of its 12 parliamentary to discuss what could be done in the National Assembly. He said APNU’s parliamentary leader, Dr Terrence Campbell, proposed a review of the Integrity Commission’s power of disclosure. He said they decided to draft legislation to address those issues and the “magnitude of corruption.” “You must not expect that it’s just cheap talk. We are prepared to mobilise. We are prepared to coordinate with all Guyanese and we are prepared to put this government under more pressure,” he said. Dr Todd conceded that such an approach would require organisation, proper strategy and timing. He said the action would be broadened beyond concerns about the President’s land

Expecting the PPPC to ignore APNU’s call for the President to step down, Dr Todd said it would be engaging the international community and “pull our allies.” “This is a major land scandal and who has responsibility for lands in Guyana? Who signs on those leases?- The President. You can’t have a thorough investigation by the same President who has the same powers and oversees largely and is responsible for Lands and Survey,” he said. Guyana’s Constitution protects the President from criminal or civil court action during and after he leaves office.

Told that the feeling on the streets was that there should be protests and that, instead, PNCR-APNU had gone ‘cold’, Dr Todd said that sentiment points to a recognition of which is the real opposition and that people were also asking why WIN was not holding protests. In response, he said, “our protests- I think we have learnt this more in-depth from good leadership…And we have recognised that protesting is not only at the level of the streets…,” he said, echoing similar sentiments previously stated by PNCR-APNU leader, Aubrey Norton.