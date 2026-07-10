Last Updated on Friday, 10 July 2026, 20:13 by Denis Chabrol

More pupils achieved passes in all four subjects of the 2026 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), the Caribbean Examinations Council’s (CXC) Director of Operations, Dr Nicole Manning said Friday.

“This gradual improvement that you are seeing year-on-year is something you should be happy about because it is saying that whatever interventions you are doing. It is having an impact,” Dr Manning said during the official release of the NGSA results at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) in Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

The NGSA 2026 results can be accessed here at https://exams.moegy.org/ . The Minister of Education said 15,706 students sat the NGSA 2026.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag said this year’s results reflect the best performance of Grade Six students in Guyana’s history. “These are the best and strongest National Grade Six Assessment results not only over the past five years but these are the best results that have ever been recorded in our country’s history,” she said. Ms Parag said Guyana’s results have “achieved the regional benchmark” when compared to those from similar assessments across the Caribbean. Other initiative include improving literacy, improved teacher education.

Ms Parag attributed Guyana’s achievement to years of sustained investment in education by her People’s Progressive Party Civic-led governments. She credited her immediate predecessor, Priya Manickchand, for laying the “strong foundation for the transformation of education in our system.”

The 2027 NGSA is scheduled for April 14 to 15 and the results will be on June 25, 2027.

Government’s Department of Public Information (DPI) said overall percentage of pupils attaining 50 per cent or more increased across all subject areas when compared to 2025. English Language recorded the highest pass rate at 73.08 per cent, up from 69.25 per cent last year.

Social Studies increased from 64.77 per cent to 65.28 per cent, Science improved from 63.70 per cent to 65.38 per cent, while Mathematics recorded the largest gain, rising from 55.51 per cent of the candidates earning 50 percent and above to 59.80 per cent. “This speaks volume, not only at this stage, but also volume for what we know we will see in five years time,” she said.

Dr Manning also highlighted a significant increase in the number of pupils attaining full marks across the subjects, particularly in English, Social Studies, Science, and Mathematics.

She noted further that no candidate received zero marks in English or Social Studies this year, while Mathematics recorded the lowest number of zero scores in the past five years.

She explained that the improved performance occurred despite enhanced quality assurance measures throughout the marking process.

“We maintained rigorous standards through a three-tiered monitoring system, continuous remarking where necessary, and post-marking quality reviews to ensure the integrity of the results,” Dr Manning stated.

CXC engaged approximately 350 examiners to mark this year’s assessments. Multiple layers of quality assurance were also undertaken, including standardisation, independent reviews and forensic checks before the results were finalised.

The Ministry of Education says the top-performing students of Region One in the 2026 National Grade Six Assessment.

1st: Eudisha Williams — 475.24 marks | Port Kaituma Secondary

2nd: Arianna Newport — 475.01 marks | Matthew’s Ridge Secondary

3rd: Shana Fernandes — 473.64 marks | Hosororo Secondary

4th: Divya Domingo — 472.7 marks | Hosororo Secondary

5th: M’Leah Hetsberger — 471.53 marks | Santa Rosa Secondary

6th: Meliah Caravaio — 468.01 marks | Hosororo Secondary

7th: Aliena Samuels — 466.93 marks | Hosororo Secondary

8th: Annalee Smith — 466.85 marks | Kwebana Secondary

9th: Lathalia Crawford — 466.68 marks | North West Secondary

10th: Kharan Rodrigues — 466.24 marks | Port Kaituma Secondary

Region Two:

Joint 1st: Giana De Silva — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 1st: Zaida Gonzalez — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 3rd: Arianna Lalbachan — 483.6 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 3rd: Jada Mia Paton — 483.6 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 5th: Asana Mahammad — 483.51 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 5th: Gaura Das Balbad — 483.51 marks | Queen’s College

7th: Shavin Dwarka — 482.71 marks | Queen’s College

8th: Alima Boson — 482.69 marks | Queen’s College

9th: Adeelah Khan — 481.71 marks | The Bishops’ High School

10th: Dharuna Mangal — 481.67 marks | The Bishops’ High School

Region Three in the 2026 National Grade Six Assessment.

Joint 1st: Devya Sukhai — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 1st: Hayden Solomon — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 1st: Ieon Fredericks — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 1st: Kayla Persaud — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 1st: Simran Sanichari — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 6th: Arissa Ramdharry — 483.63 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 6th: Bhavesh Ramjattan — 483.63 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 8th: Ashton De Freitas — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 8th: Cadeehia Williams — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 8th: Malani James — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College

Region Four

Joint 1st: Chaitram Haripershad — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 1st: Christina Doodnauth — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 1st: Gaurav Deonarine — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 1st: Nathalya Khan — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 1st: Shivendra Brijbhukan — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 6th: Chrisanna Alphonso — 483.63 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 6th: Fabiana Fraser — 483.63 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 6th: Renecia Emma Ramcharitar — 483.63 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 9th: Chaya Sammie — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 9th: Genuine Bristol — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College

Region Five

1st: Ranveer Itwaru — 483.63 marks | Queen’s College

2nd: Amiya Suenarine — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College

3rd: Daffanie Persaud — 482.63 marks | Queen’s College

4th: Gabriella Hooper — 481.71 marks | The Bishops’ High School

5th: Marita Allison Calistro — 480.95 marks | The Bishops’ High School

Joint 6th: Angelina Persaud — 480.92 marks | The Bishops’ High School

Joint 6th: Emily Benjamin — 480.92 marks | The Bishops’ High School

8th: Kerriel Omesa Walters — 480.61 marks | The Bishops’ High School

9th: Lebron Joseph — 480.01 marks | The Bishops’ High School

10th: Adina Haniff — 479.93 marks | St. Stanislaus College

Region Six

1st: Kacy Hailie Kamal — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

2nd: Manojanand Bharat — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College

3rd: Danelly Williams — 483.6 marks | Queen’s College

4th: Jenna Garnett — 483.51 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 5th: Diya Algu — 482.69 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 5th: Ryan Ramprashad — 482.69 marks | Queen’s College

7th: Destiny Dale Kurtzious — 482.63 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 8th: Nicholye Ompertab — 482.6 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 8th: Ridwaan Amin — 482.6 marks | Queen’s College

10th: Genuine Bristol — 482.5 marks | Queen’s College

Region Seven

1st: Shristi Hardeo — 479.09 marks | St. Stanislaus College

2nd: Shenique Sheriza Hastings — 478.03 marks | St. Rose’s High

3rd: Delissa Bissoon — 476.03 marks | Three Mile Secondary

4th: Carillon Stephen — 474.2 marks | Three Mile Secondary

Joint 5th: Kyle Henrito — 471.48 marks | DC Caesar Fox Secondary

Joint 5th: Leah Persaud — 471.48 marks | Three Mile Secondary

7th: Jamealyuh Areela Stephen — 470.73 marks | Three Mile Secondary

8th: Orlando John De Costa — 470.68 marks | Three Mile Secondary

9th: Zaedee Chrisanne — 470.4 marks | Three Mile Secondary

10th: Kristina Clementson — 469.88 marks | Three Mile Secondary

Region Eight

1st: Reid Levi Pereira — 478.78 marks | St. Rose’s High

2nd: Anthonio Nathaniel Newton — 474.99 marks | Mahdia Secondary

3rd: Zireeda Kiara — 473.25 marks | Paramakatoi Secondary

4th: Alianna Marco — 470.76 marks | Paramakatoi Secondary

5th: Isaiah Joseph — 470.57 marks | Paramakatoi Secondary

6th: Cassia Nathan — 466.61 marks | Paramakatoi Secondary

7th: Carly Amrita Edwards — 465.59 marks | Paramakatoi Secondary

8th: Elijah Hezekiah La-Cruz — 464.91 marks | Mahdia Secondary

9th: Garville Aaron — 463.18 marks | Paramakatoi Secondary

10th: Majacia Tiana Sabree — 462.94 marks | Mahdia Secondary

Region Nine

1st: Jacob De Freitas — 481.59 marks | The Bishops’ High School

2nd: Aiden Amsterdam — 480.03 marks | The Bishops’ High School

3rd: Angelica James — 477.06 marks | St. Joseph High

4th: Chryslyn Simon — 476.25 marks | St. Ignatius Secondary

5th: Javin Rebeiro — 475.93 marks | St. Ignatius Secondary

6th: Eryn Henry — 475.4 marks | Tabatinga Secondary

7th: Joey Scotlan Winter — 475.25 marks | Aishalton Secondary

8th: Aasiya Solomon — 474.35 marks | Tabatinga Secondary

9th: Moises Laurindo — 474.28 marks | Tabatinga Secondary

10th: Pearl Jacobus — 474.1 marks | Tabatinga Secondary

Region 10

1st: Tyrese Abrams — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

2nd: Za’ Dariyah Hudson — 483.63 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 3rd: Mickel Fiedtkou — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 3rd: Xavia Carmichael — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 5th: Christina Jackson — 482.69 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 5th: Keron Munroe — 482.69 marks | Queen’s College

7th: Malik Kymani Brush — 482.68 marks | Queen’s College

8th: Avery Murray — 481.81 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 9th: Leanna Peters — 481.77 marks | The Bishops’ High School

Joint 9th: Taraji Amara Payne — 481.77 marks | The Bishops’ High School

Georgetown District

Joint 1st: Anjali Persaud — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 1st: Asiera Mohamed — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 1st: Divya Isha Persaud — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 1st: Kayleigh Phillips — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 1st: Raiden Rambissoon — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 1st: Zahriya Niamatali — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College

7th: Aidan Iftikar Alli — 483.63 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 8th: Analise Persaud — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 8th: Ashmita Singh — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College

Joint 8th: Eliana Misha Samad — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College