Last Updated on Friday, 10 July 2026, 20:13 by Denis Chabrol
More pupils achieved passes in all four subjects of the 2026 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), the Caribbean Examinations Council’s (CXC) Director of Operations, Dr Nicole Manning said Friday.
“This gradual improvement that you are seeing year-on-year is something you should be happy about because it is saying that whatever interventions you are doing. It is having an impact,” Dr Manning said during the official release of the NGSA results at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) in Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.
The NGSA 2026 results can be accessed here at https://exams.moegy.org/ . The Minister of Education said 15,706 students sat the NGSA 2026.
Minister of Education Sonia Parag said this year’s results reflect the best performance of Grade Six students in Guyana’s history. “These are the best and strongest National Grade Six Assessment results not only over the past five years but these are the best results that have ever been recorded in our country’s history,” she said. Ms Parag said Guyana’s results have “achieved the regional benchmark” when compared to those from similar assessments across the Caribbean. Other initiative include improving literacy, improved teacher education.
Ms Parag attributed Guyana’s achievement to years of sustained investment in education by her People’s Progressive Party Civic-led governments. She credited her immediate predecessor, Priya Manickchand, for laying the “strong foundation for the transformation of education in our system.”
The 2027 NGSA is scheduled for April 14 to 15 and the results will be on June 25, 2027.
Government’s Department of Public Information (DPI) said overall percentage of pupils attaining 50 per cent or more increased across all subject areas when compared to 2025. English Language recorded the highest pass rate at 73.08 per cent, up from 69.25 per cent last year.
Social Studies increased from 64.77 per cent to 65.28 per cent, Science improved from 63.70 per cent to 65.38 per cent, while Mathematics recorded the largest gain, rising from 55.51 per cent of the candidates earning 50 percent and above to 59.80 per cent. “This speaks volume, not only at this stage, but also volume for what we know we will see in five years time,” she said.
Dr Manning also highlighted a significant increase in the number of pupils attaining full marks across the subjects, particularly in English, Social Studies, Science, and Mathematics.
She noted further that no candidate received zero marks in English or Social Studies this year, while Mathematics recorded the lowest number of zero scores in the past five years.
She explained that the improved performance occurred despite enhanced quality assurance measures throughout the marking process.
“We maintained rigorous standards through a three-tiered monitoring system, continuous remarking where necessary, and post-marking quality reviews to ensure the integrity of the results,” Dr Manning stated.
CXC engaged approximately 350 examiners to mark this year’s assessments. Multiple layers of quality assurance were also undertaken, including standardisation, independent reviews and forensic checks before the results were finalised.
The Ministry of Education says the top-performing students of Region One in the 2026 National Grade Six Assessment.
1st: Eudisha Williams — 475.24 marks | Port Kaituma Secondary
2nd: Arianna Newport — 475.01 marks | Matthew’s Ridge Secondary
3rd: Shana Fernandes — 473.64 marks | Hosororo Secondary
4th: Divya Domingo — 472.7 marks | Hosororo Secondary
5th: M’Leah Hetsberger — 471.53 marks | Santa Rosa Secondary
6th: Meliah Caravaio — 468.01 marks | Hosororo Secondary
7th: Aliena Samuels — 466.93 marks | Hosororo Secondary
8th: Annalee Smith — 466.85 marks | Kwebana Secondary
9th: Lathalia Crawford — 466.68 marks | North West Secondary
10th: Kharan Rodrigues — 466.24 marks | Port Kaituma Secondary
Region Two:
Joint 1st: Giana De Silva — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 1st: Zaida Gonzalez — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 3rd: Arianna Lalbachan — 483.6 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 3rd: Jada Mia Paton — 483.6 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 5th: Asana Mahammad — 483.51 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 5th: Gaura Das Balbad — 483.51 marks | Queen’s College
7th: Shavin Dwarka — 482.71 marks | Queen’s College
8th: Alima Boson — 482.69 marks | Queen’s College
9th: Adeelah Khan — 481.71 marks | The Bishops’ High School
10th: Dharuna Mangal — 481.67 marks | The Bishops’ High School
Region Three in the 2026 National Grade Six Assessment.
Joint 1st: Devya Sukhai — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 1st: Hayden Solomon — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 1st: Ieon Fredericks — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 1st: Kayla Persaud — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 1st: Simran Sanichari — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 6th: Arissa Ramdharry — 483.63 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 6th: Bhavesh Ramjattan — 483.63 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 8th: Ashton De Freitas — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 8th: Cadeehia Williams — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 8th: Malani James — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College
Region Four
Joint 1st: Chaitram Haripershad — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 1st: Christina Doodnauth — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 1st: Gaurav Deonarine — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 1st: Nathalya Khan — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 1st: Shivendra Brijbhukan — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 6th: Chrisanna Alphonso — 483.63 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 6th: Fabiana Fraser — 483.63 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 6th: Renecia Emma Ramcharitar — 483.63 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 9th: Chaya Sammie — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 9th: Genuine Bristol — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College
Region Five
1st: Ranveer Itwaru — 483.63 marks | Queen’s College
2nd: Amiya Suenarine — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College
3rd: Daffanie Persaud — 482.63 marks | Queen’s College
4th: Gabriella Hooper — 481.71 marks | The Bishops’ High School
5th: Marita Allison Calistro — 480.95 marks | The Bishops’ High School
Joint 6th: Angelina Persaud — 480.92 marks | The Bishops’ High School
Joint 6th: Emily Benjamin — 480.92 marks | The Bishops’ High School
8th: Kerriel Omesa Walters — 480.61 marks | The Bishops’ High School
9th: Lebron Joseph — 480.01 marks | The Bishops’ High School
10th: Adina Haniff — 479.93 marks | St. Stanislaus College
Region Six
1st: Kacy Hailie Kamal — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
2nd: Manojanand Bharat — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College
3rd: Danelly Williams — 483.6 marks | Queen’s College
4th: Jenna Garnett — 483.51 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 5th: Diya Algu — 482.69 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 5th: Ryan Ramprashad — 482.69 marks | Queen’s College
7th: Destiny Dale Kurtzious — 482.63 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 8th: Nicholye Ompertab — 482.6 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 8th: Ridwaan Amin — 482.6 marks | Queen’s College
10th: Genuine Bristol — 482.5 marks | Queen’s College
Region Seven
1st: Shristi Hardeo — 479.09 marks | St. Stanislaus College
2nd: Shenique Sheriza Hastings — 478.03 marks | St. Rose’s High
3rd: Delissa Bissoon — 476.03 marks | Three Mile Secondary
4th: Carillon Stephen — 474.2 marks | Three Mile Secondary
Joint 5th: Kyle Henrito — 471.48 marks | DC Caesar Fox Secondary
Joint 5th: Leah Persaud — 471.48 marks | Three Mile Secondary
7th: Jamealyuh Areela Stephen — 470.73 marks | Three Mile Secondary
8th: Orlando John De Costa — 470.68 marks | Three Mile Secondary
9th: Zaedee Chrisanne — 470.4 marks | Three Mile Secondary
10th: Kristina Clementson — 469.88 marks | Three Mile Secondary
Region Eight
1st: Reid Levi Pereira — 478.78 marks | St. Rose’s High
2nd: Anthonio Nathaniel Newton — 474.99 marks | Mahdia Secondary
3rd: Zireeda Kiara — 473.25 marks | Paramakatoi Secondary
4th: Alianna Marco — 470.76 marks | Paramakatoi Secondary
5th: Isaiah Joseph — 470.57 marks | Paramakatoi Secondary
6th: Cassia Nathan — 466.61 marks | Paramakatoi Secondary
7th: Carly Amrita Edwards — 465.59 marks | Paramakatoi Secondary
8th: Elijah Hezekiah La-Cruz — 464.91 marks | Mahdia Secondary
9th: Garville Aaron — 463.18 marks | Paramakatoi Secondary
10th: Majacia Tiana Sabree — 462.94 marks | Mahdia Secondary
Region Nine
1st: Jacob De Freitas — 481.59 marks | The Bishops’ High School
2nd: Aiden Amsterdam — 480.03 marks | The Bishops’ High School
3rd: Angelica James — 477.06 marks | St. Joseph High
4th: Chryslyn Simon — 476.25 marks | St. Ignatius Secondary
5th: Javin Rebeiro — 475.93 marks | St. Ignatius Secondary
6th: Eryn Henry — 475.4 marks | Tabatinga Secondary
7th: Joey Scotlan Winter — 475.25 marks | Aishalton Secondary
8th: Aasiya Solomon — 474.35 marks | Tabatinga Secondary
9th: Moises Laurindo — 474.28 marks | Tabatinga Secondary
10th: Pearl Jacobus — 474.1 marks | Tabatinga Secondary
Region 10
1st: Tyrese Abrams — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
2nd: Za’ Dariyah Hudson — 483.63 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 3rd: Mickel Fiedtkou — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 3rd: Xavia Carmichael — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 5th: Christina Jackson — 482.69 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 5th: Keron Munroe — 482.69 marks | Queen’s College
7th: Malik Kymani Brush — 482.68 marks | Queen’s College
8th: Avery Murray — 481.81 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 9th: Leanna Peters — 481.77 marks | The Bishops’ High School
Joint 9th: Taraji Amara Payne — 481.77 marks | The Bishops’ High School
Georgetown District
Joint 1st: Anjali Persaud — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 1st: Asiera Mohamed — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 1st: Divya Isha Persaud — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 1st: Kayleigh Phillips — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 1st: Raiden Rambissoon — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 1st: Zahriya Niamatali — 484.52 marks | Queen’s College
7th: Aidan Iftikar Alli — 483.63 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 8th: Analise Persaud — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 8th: Ashmita Singh — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College
Joint 8th: Eliana Misha Samad — 483.61 marks | Queen’s College
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