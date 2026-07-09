Last Updated on Thursday, 9 July 2026, 18:02 by Denis Chabrol

As the 124-year old Malteenoes Sports Club Cricket Academy on Thursday received a GY$500,000 cheque from COURTS (Unicomer Guyana Inc.), the Guyana government boasted that the country was better positioned to attract major sporting events

” This is not by chance. It has happened because of careful planning by the government,” The Ministry of Sport’s Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle told the event held at COURTS, Main Street, Georgetown.

He referred to this weekend’s packed calendar that includes three major international competitions and tournaments- the motor racing GT Challenge, West Indies vs New Zealand’s three matches and the FIBA International Basketball Tournament.

Mr Ninvalle also said government has open several facilities that can accommodate major international tournaments. He also referred to the recently resurfaced South Dakota Circuit. “It says that we are moving in the right direction as it relates to sport.”

The Director of Sport appealed to the business community to partner more in support of sport “because government alone cannot do this.” “We need to have private support also in order to get us to our full potential,” he said.

At the event, young cricket fans came face to face with four West Indies players at “The WI Experience at Courts,” a youth engagement event hosted by Courts (Unicomer Guyana Inc.) and Cricket West Indies (CWI), with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

Staged just two days before the West Indies open their five-match One-Day International series against New Zealand at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, the event gave 20 youths a rare opportunity to meet and interact with the four members of the West Indies squad in an atmosphere of celebration, play, and Caribbean cricket pride.

A highlight of the morning’s official proceedings was the presentation of a GY$500,000 cheque to the Malteenoes Sports Club Cricket Academy, from Unciomer Guyana, an investment in grassroots cricket development and in the next generation of Guyanese and West Indian cricketers. In addition to the cheque presentation, Courts is donating cricket gear to the Malteenoes Sports Club Cricket Academy valued at G$350,000, comprising professional bats, batting pads, helmets, balls, and wicket stumps, ensuring the Academy’s young cricketers are fully equipped to train and compete

The official session, chaired by Master of Ceremonies Ms. Rhonda Maxius, featured remarks from Ms. Gillian Matthews, Managing Director, Unicomer (Guyana) Inc.; Ms. Sonia Forrester, Public Relations Executive, Banks DIH Limited, who spoke to Coca-Cola’s involvement; Mr. Dario Barthley, Events Manager, Cricket West Indies who expressed immense gratitude to Courts for their tangible support to the sport not just in Guyana but around the region; and Mr. Steve Ninvalle, Sports Director, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

“At Unicomer Guyana and Courts, we believe that being a good corporate citizen means more than sponsoring a jersey or a scoreboard. It means investing in the people — and especially the young people — who make this sport, and this country, what it is. That's why our partnership with Cricket West Indies means so much to us. It gives us a platform to do exactly that.” Ms. Gillian Matthews, Managing Director, Unicomer (Guyana) Inc was quoted as saying in a press statement

Following the official proceedings, the club members ( kids) were able to meet and greet with the players with have photo opportunities.

The event forms part of the wave of cricket fever sweeping Guyana as the country prepares to host the first three ODIs of the West Indies v New Zealand series at the Guyana National Stadium on July 11, 13, and 16, 2026

Courts describes itself as Guyana’s leading retailer of furniture, appliances, and electronics and a proud member of the Unicomer Group. Through its community outreach programmes, Courts says it remains committed to supporting youth, sport, and national development across Guyana.