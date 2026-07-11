Last Updated on Saturday, 11 July 2026, 8:16 by Denis Chabrol

A Cuban man lost his life Friday morning when a high-pressure hose knocked him to his head at a construction site at Providence, East Bank Demerara, police said.

Dead is 25-year old Yuviosomar Galindo Cardona.

The Guyana Police Force said the incident occurred at about 9:45 AM Friday,

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was operating a high-pressure hose attached to a cement machine during construction works when he reportedly lost control of the hose, which swung and struck him to the head,” police said.

The injured man was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. The body was escorted to a funeral home, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.