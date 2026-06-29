Last Updated on Monday, 29 June 2026, 15:04 by Denis Chabrol

Reproduced from Reuters website

CARACAS, June 29 (Reuters) – An explosion at ​a rig operated ‌by state-run oil company PDVSA ​in Venezuela’s ​Apure state left at ⁠least eight ​workers injured late ​on Sunday, sources said on Monday.

The ​people were ​transported to neighboring Colombia ‌for ⁠medical assistance, according to the sources and videos ​on ​social ⁠media. PDVSA did not ​immediately reply ​to ⁠a request for comment.