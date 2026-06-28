Last Updated on Sunday, 28 June 2026, 22:18 by Writer

President Irfaan Ali says his government will partner with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to advance primary healthcare delivery and preventative health awareness.

The government’s Department of Public Information reported that he made the announcement on Saturday during the observance of Jagannath Ratha Yatra 2026 at West Central Mall, Leonora.

Under the initiative, health screening facilities will be introduced at ISKCON locations to encourage devotees and communities to prioritise regular health checks, healthier lifestyles and preventative care, he said.

The President said the initiative reflects the government’s broader approach of integrating healthcare, education and community engagement to improve national wellbeing.

The announcement was made as hundreds gathered for the annual Jagannath Ratha Yatra, one of Hinduism’s most significant festivals.

The celebration, commonly known as the Festival of Chariots, originates from the ancient city of Puri in India and commemorates the ceremonial journey of Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra.

The festival symbolises divine presence among people and promotes messages of devotion, unity, service and spiritual reflection.

In his address, President Ali said the principles represented in Ratha Yatra remain highly relevant in today’s society.

He noted that amid growing mental health challenges and social pressures, individuals must develop deeper self-awareness and a stronger sense of purpose.

“The consciousness of oneself is the ability to understand that we are nothing but insignificant mortal souls under the command of a superior being,” President Ali said.

The Guyanese leader commended ISKCON’s contribution to Guyana over the years, describing the organisation as a force for social good through its educational programmes, outreach activities and emphasis on discipline, peace and service.

He said spirituality should not be confined to places of worship but should be reflected in everyday actions.

“The sacred is not only where we pray; it is how we live,” the president told the gathering.

President Ali also used the occasion to encourage environmental stewardship, describing Guyana’s forests, rivers and biodiversity as part of a sacred responsibility that must be protected.

He stressed that development and conservation must progress together and urged citizens to take responsibility for cleaner homes and communities.

Reflecting on the symbolism of the Ratha Yatra procession, President Ali said the movement of the chariot demonstrates how progress is achieved through collective effort.

“The chariot does not move by itself. It moves because people come together, pull together and participate together,” he said.

President Ali urged Guyanese to carry the values of compassion, service and responsibility beyond the celebration and into their daily lives.