Last Updated on Monday, 29 June 2026, 12:49 by Denis Chabrol

A 20-year old policeman was Monday arraigned on a charge of murder and remanded to prison until next month, police said in a statement.

Randy Thomas of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara is accused of the murder of 26-year old Dailen Paneque Gomez, a Cuban woman who lived at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara. The offence was allegedly committed between June 18 and June 24 at Enmore South, East Coast Demerara.

Magistrate Teriq Mohamed at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court read the charge to the accused, but he was not required to plead to the indictable charge,

He was remanded to prison until July 21, 2026.