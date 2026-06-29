Last Updated on Monday, 29 June 2026, 19:55 by Writer
Reproduced from Reuters website
CARACAS, June 29 (Reuters) – An explosion at a rig operated by state-run oil company PDVSA in Venezuela’s Apure state left at least eight workers injured late on Sunday, sources said on Monday.
The people were transported to neighboring Colombia for medical assistance, according to the sources and videos on social media.
PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Discover more from Demerara Waves Online News- Guyana
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.