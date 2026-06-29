Last Updated on Monday, 29 June 2026, 15:38 by Denis Chabrol

Police on Monday said the driver of a motorcar that allegedly struck down and killed a motorcyclist on the Reliance Public Road, Essequibo Cosst was drunk as he failed a breathalyser test.

The Guyana Police Force said the breathalyzer test conducted on the driver of motorcar #PAM 8929, who resides at Coffee Grove, Essequibo Coast, showed that 48 microgrammes of alcohol were found in his breath. He has since been arrested.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The name of the driver was not released but police identified the now dead motorcyclist as 45-year old construction worker Satesh Persaud of Reliance Housing Scheme.

Investigators were informed that on Saturday June 27, 2026, about 1:30 PM on Persaud was riding motorcycle #CM 2631 when he was struck down while proceeding east from an access road on the western side of the main road. “The motorcyclist reportedly drove onto the public road in an effort to cross over to an access street on the eastern side of the road and ended up in the path of the motor car, resulting in a collision,” police said in a statement. The car was proceeding south at the time.

As a result of the collision, Persaud fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries to his head, police also said. Investigators also said he was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and conveyed to the Lima Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

The body was escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.