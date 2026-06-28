Last Updated on Sunday, 28 June 2026, 22:06 by Writer

The Guyana government is moving ahead with plans to build a GY$1.1 billion neurological centre, with the Ministry of Health inviting contractors to bid for construction of the facility in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

The centre would provide specialised treatment for patients suffering from strokes, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries and neuromuscular disorders, the health ministry said.

Bids would be opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s office on July 9.

The health ministry said the centre would reduce the need for patients to seek advanced neurological care overseas and strengthen Guyana’s specialised healthcare system.

“The new centre is expected to improve access to long-term neurological rehabilitation and complement the government’s broader investments in modern hospitals, advanced diagnostic equipment and expanded specialist healthcare services countrywide,” the government’s Department of Public Information said on Sunday.