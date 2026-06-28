Last Updated on Sunday, 28 June 2026, 21:59 by Writer

A campaign has been launched to strengthen public awareness on child safety and encourage early reporting of abuse in Guyana, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

UNICEF says it partnered with the Rights of the Child Commission (RCC) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to launch the campaign titled “SEE. SAY. SAFE.”

UNICEF said in a statement that the campaign aims to equip both children and adults with the knowledge needed to recognise and respond to unsafe situations, as well as support the prevention of child sexual abuse.

The nationwide effort will utilise radio, television, social media, schools and community outreaches to children and families across the country.

“Many children who experience harm do not speak about it, often due to fear or uncertainty. This campaign is about ensuring that children feel safe to speak, and that adults are prepared to listen, respond appropriately, and take action,” said Ms. Aleema Nasir, chairperson of the RCC.

Over the coming months, the campaign will focus on helping adults recognise the signs that a child is being abused and adopt protective and safeguarding practices, in order to better ensure children’s safety, teaching children about safe and unsafe behaviours, addressing stigma that prevents disclosure and promoting clear and accessible reporting pathways, UNICEF said.

The initiative also emphasises that abuse can occur in familiar environments and that all children, including boys, deserve protection, support, and belief.

Dr. Loria-Mae Heywood, UNICEF child protection specialist in Guyana, was also quoted as saying that, “When families and communities are informed and respond appropriately, children are safer. This campaign strengthens the link between awareness and action,” Dr. Heywood said.

Noting that early intervention plays a critical role in protecting children and supporting justice processes, Mrs. Teshana Lake, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (ADPP), stressed the importance of prompt reporting of such serious matters to the Guyana Police Force.

“Timely reporting in Sexual Offences helps to preserve evidence and it allows survivors to receive timely support,” she said.

As part of the campaign, the public will also be invited to participate in a short anonymous survey online to help stakeholders better understand awareness levels and enhance child protection services.

The RCC, UNICEF and the Office of the DPP along with key stakeholders are encouraging all members of the public to take part in the campaign by looking out for trigger signs that a child is being abused, listening to children, and reporting concerns to the appropriate authorities like the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) on the 914 hotline or the nearest police station.

“Protecting children is a shared responsibility. When we see, when we speak up, we help to keep children safe,” the RCC chairperson encouraged.