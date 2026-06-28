Last Updated on Sunday, 28 June 2026, 13:50 by Denis Chabrol

A 44-year old man, who confessed to killing his reputed wife and dumping her body in a trench at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, was found hanging in the lockups at the Leonora Police Station, police said Sunday.

Dead is 44-year old Hemat Kumar Mohamed De Groot-en-Klien, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara. Police believed that he died between 10:45 AM and 11:24 AM Saturday, June 27, 2026.

“Initial enquiries revealed that Mohamed was found hanging from the window grill inside the lockups with an item of clothing and was subsequently escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty,” police said in a statement.

The Guyana Police Force said the Office of Professional Responsibility has since been called in to conduct an internal investigation into the occurrence.

Mohamed was in custody in connection with the alleged murder of his reputed wife, 46-year-old Shavannie “Bo” Hanoman of De Groot-en-Klien, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.

Earlier Saturday morning, Deputy Police Commissioner Wendell Blanhum had told Demerara Waves Online News that Mohamed “confessed to inflicting the fatal injuries on his reputed wife due to a misunderstanding” and that he had remained in custody pending legal advice.