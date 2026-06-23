Former United States ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch had received a gift of jewellery valued at US$1,198 from former minister of education Priya Manickchand, according to the United States (US) State Department.

Comprising “two thin gold bangle bracelets and a pearl drop necklace”, the jewellery was handed to the US General Services Administration (GSA) for disposal.

Ms Lynch received the gift on September 12, 2023.

The value of the gift was above the limit of US$525.00 and so was handed over to the GSA.

Like in the hundreds of other instances around the world where gifts have been provided to US government officials, the reason for “circumstances justifying acceptance” is that “non-acceptance would cause embarrassment to donor and U.S.”