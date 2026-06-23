Last Updated on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, 11:11 by Denis Chabrol

A Cuban woman has gone missing in Guyana five days ago, according to police and at least one member of the Cuban community in Guyana

She is 26-year old Dailen Paneque Gómez.

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Guyana Police Force, Deputy Police Commissioner Wendell Blanhum said an official police report was made on June 19, 2026 at the Mon Repos police outpost.

A friend of hers, Ibrain Beritan Lago, said the woman disappeared during the early hours of June 18, 2026 while she was about to enter the Mon Repos Health Centre where she works. Mr Beritan Lago said his cousin saw her preparing lunch at about 6:20 AM, and she texted him at 6:43 AM. The man said his cousin texted her again and she replied that she was arriving at the hospital at about 7:19 AM but since then “nothing more was heard from her.”

“This situation has caused great distress among Cuban nationals living in Guyana, as well as among her family, friends and all those who continue to hope and pray for her safe return,” according to a statement issued on behalf of the Cuban community in Guyana.

The Cuban community appealed to President Irfaan Ali, Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond and Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken and all other competent State authorities to do what they could to search for an investigate the disappearance of Paneque Gómez.