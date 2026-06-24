The University of Guyana (UG) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) have formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at the advancement of a proposed dual award pathway for students pursuing UG’s Bachelor of Science in Accountancy programme, UG said in a statement.

The MOU, which was signed in UG’s Education Lecture Theatre at the Turkeyen Campus, builds on the established relationship between the two institutions, and is also aimed at strengthening collaboration in accounting education and establishing a structured framework for curriculum development.

The accord builds on the established relationship between the two institutions, following UG’s ACCA accreditation of its Bachelor of Accountancy programme earlier in the year. While that accreditation secured exemptions for four ACCA papers and confirmed alignment with international standards, the new agreement focuses on the next phase of collaboration, particularly the joint development of an enhanced academic and professional pathway, including a dual award structure.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag, delivering featured remarks, described the development as a significant step forward in strengthening professional education in Guyana. “For the first time in the region, you’re getting a double award…the ACCA and accountancy. This approach is significant because the programme now aligns with professional international standards. Students will now leave with stronger qualification profile, and this

will ensure that University of Guyana remains globally competitive,” Minister Parag said.

She further expressed support for the proposed early rollout of the initiative, noting that implementation as early as September would allow students to benefit more quickly from the new pathway.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Prof. Paloma Mohamed Martin, noted that the partnership aligns closely with national priorities around professional certification and workforce development. “A couple of months ago, the President of the country spoke openly not only about this programme, but about many programmes which could have professional certification. His idea is exactly the same as this, which is that students will come out with the academic qualification as well as a license or a professional qualification…” VC said.

She further highlighted that while UG maintains more than 170 memoranda of understanding with international partners, this agreement carries particular significance given its potential impact on strengthening professional pathways in accounting and finance and the far reaching implications of persons trained to the highest standards for good fiscal accountability and systems for the country and the future. The Vice Chancellor also expressed appreciation on behalf of the University to all those who supported the process including senior members of the

Guyana Institute of Chartered Accountants Mr Ramesh Seebarran and Mr. Harry Parmesar.

Head of the Department of Accountancy and Finance, Dr Alfred Aaron, said the Memorandum of Understanding marks the next stage in strengthening collaboration between UG and ACCA, with emphasis on curriculum alignment and the development of a dual award pathway.

He explained that the agreement will guide joint work to align the programme more closely with international professional standards and strengthen integration between academic and professional requirements. “Looking ahead, we are excited about the opportunities that this partnership presents. We look forward to working with ACCA to further review and enhance our syllabus, secure additional exemptions, and develop specialised degree pathways,”

President of ACCA global, Ms Melanie Proffitt, said the agreement reflects a shared commitment to preparing finance professionals for a changing global economy. “Guyana is experiencing one of the most dynamic periods of growth anywhere in the world. And with that growth comes an increasing demand for skilled, ethical, globally competent finance professionals. This is the first of its kind in this region, giving students a powerful, internationally recognised pathway into the profession,” Ms Proffitt said. “The partnership is not symbolic. It’s practical, intentional, and designed to evolve as Guyana evolves,” She concluded.

Head of ACCA Caribbean, Ms Paula Marcelle-Irish, described the MOU as a commitment to expanding opportunities for students while strengthening the profession. “This MOU is more than a formal agreement. It is our commitment, a commitment to strengthening the accounting and finance profession in Guyana, to expanding opportunities for students, and to ensuring that the country has the talent it needs to support its continued growth,” Ms Marcelle-Irish said.

In remarks delivered via recording, Dean of the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI), Prof. Leyland Lucas, underscored the importance of collaboration in expanding academic offerings. “Providing those resources to this nation cannot be done by us alone. It will require continued collaboration with our existing partners and others. We look forward to continuing to build on this existing relationship as we roll out new programmes,” Prof Lucas said.

Meanwhile, President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Guyana (ICAG), Mr Ramesh Seebarran, reaffirmed the Institute’s support for the initiative, while ICAG Council Member Mr Harryram Parmesar noted that the development reflects years of sustained effort to strengthen accounting pathways in Guyana.

Earlier in the programme, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Engagement, Prof. Emmanuel Cummings, who delivered welcome greeting, highlighted the importance of expanding opportunities for students through strengthened academic and professional alignment.

The University of Guyana’s Bachelor of Accountancy programme received ACCA accreditation in June 2026, effective from January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2030, following an assessment against international accounting education standards set by the global professional body.