Attorney General Anil Nandlall said he wrote Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook, requesting an “institutional arrangement.”

He provided no details about the request but hinted that the government was uncomfortable with certain types of content on Facebook.

“You need to have a constant engagement with a platform like Facebook. I mean, all of us here are, we are activists of Facebook and you see the destruction that it includes. In one post. and by the time you get that post removed, the damage is already done. It’s already done,” he said.

Mr Nandlall, who has filed defamation lawsuits against overseas-based anti-government activists, and had sought to secure the return of one of them to Guyana to face criminal charges, said there is an existing “arrangement” that allows governments to engage with Meta through that portal.

Meta has not released any data about requests from the Guyana government during this year.

However, that social media giant said that between January and June 2025, there were three legal process requests and 13 emergency disclosure requests.

The company said there were 13 users/accounts requested.

In 2024, the Guyana government made five emergency disclosure requests, three legal process requests and nine users/accounts requests. Of the 32 requests by the government in 2023, 32 were for legal process and 36 were for users/accounts.

The Attorney General said the Guyana government did not have any formal relationship, except for the Guyana Police Force which has a platform with Meta through InterPol.

Meta says it responds to the government requests for data in accordance with applicable law and our terms of service.

Each and every request Meta says it receives is carefully reviewed for legal sufficiency and that company rejects or requires greater specificity on requests that appear overly broad or vague.