Last Updated on Friday, 19 June 2026, 1:12 by Denis Chabrol

Wary of perceived conflict of interest in Opposition Leader, Azruddin Mohamed’s proposed nominees for election commissioners, leader of the Forward Guyana Movement, Amanza Walton-Desir has proposed a nominee of her own.

She nominated Pastor Nigel London, saying he was not fearful of asking difficult questions.

She said Mr Mohamed’s lawyers-Siand Dhurjon, Roysdale Forde and Damien Da Silva- in an extradition court hearing could lead to questions. Though they are legal professionals who enjoy her respect, she cautioned that “the nomination process ought to avoid circumstances that give rise to avoidable perceptions of a conflict of interest.”

In further justifying proposing Mr London,, the FGM Leader said meaningful electoral reform requires not only institutional change but genuine public engagement. “Mr. London’s ability to break down complex concepts and bring the Guyanese people into the conversation is precisely the quality the Commission needs. Public understanding of and confidence in the electoral process cannot be built from the inside alone, and I believe Mr. London has the capacity to bridge that gap. He is also not someone who will simply go along. He will ask difficult questions, engage critically with the work of the Commission, and hold the institution to account from within,” she said. Ms Walton-Desir added that public confidence in electoral institutions depends not only on the integrity of those appointed, but in public confidence in the process by which appointments are made.

Proposing a “managed transition that preserves institutional memory while facilitating the renewal of opposition representation at GECOM and advancing broader electoral reform,” she said one of the current commissioners should be retained for a transitional period of two years.

On top of that, she said the existing opposition nominated election commissioners-Vincent Alexander,Charles Corbin and Desmond Trotman- should be hired as remunerated advisers to the Office of the Leader of the Opposition to support the transfer of institutional knowledge to newly appointed Commissioners.

“The question before us is not only who should sit at the table, but whether we are prepared to improve the table itself,” she was quoted as saying.

Against the backdrop of People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) leader, Aubrey Norton refusing to meet with the Opposition Leader because there is no vacancy in GECOM, the Forward Guyana Movement noted that she called for meaningful attention to the structure, governance, accountability mechanisms, and public confidence challenges facing GECOM as part of any serious electoral reform agenda.

“The question cannot be reduced to a simple choice between retaining all existing Commissioners and replacing all existing Commissioners. The current impasse does a disservice to the people of Guyana, who are entitled to institutions that function effectively and inspire public confidence,” she said.

She said where consultations have been initiated, she believed it would be more useful to advance constructive proposals for renewal, continuity, and reform than to refuse engagement altogether.

Accordingly, she said she wouls attend the consultative meeting scheduled by the Leader of the Opposition for 23 June 2026.

Mr Mohamed says since We Invest in Nationhood is now the largest opposition party in the opposition with 16 seats and so proportional representation dictates it being on GECOM. But Mr Norton maintains that the three commissioners can only be removed if they resigned.