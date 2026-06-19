Canadian technology company Altomaxx and Guyanese geospatial solutions provider Dragonfly Solutions Group Inc. on Thursday launched their Energy Services Solutions joint venture, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of drone technology, geospatial intelligence and workforce development in Guyana, the new entity said in a statement.

The joint venture is named Altomaxx Offshore | Dragonfly.

The partnership brings together Dragonfly’s local expertise and entrepreneurial vision with Altomaxx’s international experience in drone-enabled inspections, surveying, mapping and data-driven solutions across industries including energy, infrastructure, marine and environmental services.

The joint venture aims to support Guyana’s rapidly evolving economy by delivering internationally aligned geospatial solutions while creating opportunities for skills transfer, local content participation, and workforce development.

Speaking at the launch event held at Herdmanston Lodge, Founder and Operations Lead of Dragonfly Solutions Group Inc. Brian Smith reflected on the company’s journey.

“What began with a borrowed drone in 2020 has evolved into an international joint venture focused on innovation, collaboration and creating opportunities for Guyanese talent,” Smith said.

“This partnership is about more than business growth. It is about building local capacity, strengthening workforce readiness and ensuring that Guyanese professionals can compete and succeed at an international standard.”

Steve Priestly of Altomaxx highlighted the shared values that underpin the partnership.

“Altomaxx chose to partner with Dragonfly for more than just business. We believe we are aligned in our commitment to supporting the region through job creation, education and STEM awareness, as these are fundamental pillars of our own business model in Canada,” Priestly said.

The launch event brought together government officials, members of the diplomatic community, industry leaders and representatives from the private sector to discuss the role of innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration in shaping Guyana’s future.

Delivering remarks at the event, Keoma Griffith, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, underscored the importance of partnerships that support people-centred development and workforce readiness.

“Partnerships such as this one between Dragonfly and Altomaxx demonstrate the important role collaboration plays in preparing our people for the future of work, one increasingly shaped by technology, innovation and data-driven solutions.

“Local content is not simply about participation; it is about preparedness. By creating opportunities for skills development, knowledge transfer and entrepreneurship, initiatives like this help ensure Guyanese are equipped to compete and succeed at an international standard.”

Speaking at the launch, Kathy Smith, President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), highlighted the important role joint ventures play in strengthening local capacity and creating opportunities for Guyanese businesses.

“As we continue to advocate for opportunities for businesses in Guyana, we steadily emphasise the role that joint ventures can play in building capacity, strengthening capabilities and facilitating skills transfer,” Smith said.

“Dragonfly’s journey is evidence of the determination, innovation and resilience of Guyanese entrepreneurs. This partnership demonstrates what is possible when local expertise is combined with international collaboration.”

Smith noted that the connection between Dragonfly and Altomaxx was established through a GCCI-supported inbound investor mission, underscoring the Chamber’s commitment to fostering partnerships that support Guyana’s economic transformation.

Altomaxx brings extensive experience in advanced drone technologies, including LiDAR, photogrammetry, thermal imaging and remote inspections, with projects spanning multiple regions globally.

Together, Altomaxx and Dragonfly will focus on supporting sectors such as energy, infrastructure, environmental management and industrial operations while helping to develop a skilled local workforce equipped for the future of work.

Beyond commercial activities, Dragonfly continues to invest in youth development through initiatives such as its annual Drone Girls | Drone Kids programme, which introduces young people to careers in technology and innovation.

The joint venture reflects a shared commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, promoting knowledge transfer and creating sustainable opportunities for Guyanese within emerging industries.

Dragonfly Solutions Group Inc. is a Guyanese drone and geospatial solutions company specialising in surveying, mapping, inspections and data-driven technologies that support informed decision-making across multiple industries.

Altomaxx is a Canadian-based drone and geospatial technology company specialising in advanced industrial inspections, surveying, mapping and data collection services across sectors including energy, infrastructure, marine and environmental management.