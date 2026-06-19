Last Updated on Friday, 19 June 2026, 12:58 by Denis Chabrol

The deplorable roads in Guyana’s mining districts would be fixed after the heavy rainfall eases, Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat said Friday.

He told Demerara Waves Online News that President Irfaan Ali had already established a committee to do an assessment with the aim of fixing the roads after the rains. Representatives have been drawn from the ministries of natural resources, public works, agriculture, Amerindian affairs, and local government and regional development.

“It’s too much to do during the rainy season but it will be fixed after the rain,” he said.

Mr Bharrat’s update followed a public call on the relevant authorities by the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) to fix the roads urgently.

The association expressed concern that if the heavy rain continues and the roads are not repaired that there would be a drop in gold production at a time of a high world price.

The GGDMA said many of the roads and waterways in a number of gold mining areas were now impassable.

Though there was no immediate projected statistical impact of the poor weather on gold production, the GGDMA Managing Director Avalon Jagnandan also told Demerara Waves Online News that it would certainly have a negative impact on gold production if the poor weather pattern continues and the roads are not fixed. “Miners would not be able to properly access their work grounds and get key supplies in their camps. These will certainly hinder production,” he added.

In its statement, the Association says that the rains have also forced several operators to close camp as the areas are unworkable because of flooding. The GGDMA cited the severe situation along the Puruni River, which has overtopped its banks to such an extent that the natural river channel is no longer distinguishable from the surrounding lands. As a result of the excessive width and the strong, fast-flowing current, the association says pontoon crossings in the area have been suspended, further restricting access and disrupting mining operations.