Last Updated on Friday, 19 June 2026, 16:51 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Friday said government was encouraging the construction of Guyana’s first large-scale gold mining company made up of large, medium and small-scale miners

“Instead of having large miners from around the world taking up the large scale opportunity we’re going to come together, create a consortium buy the best technology, do all of the technical work and move towards creating a world class mining company owned by Guyanese, built by Guyanese,” he told the formal commissioning of Citizens Bank’s (Guyana) new branch in Bartica.

Dr Ali said that would lead to broadening of financial participation and access that would see greater financial inclusion at all levels. Meanwhile, the President expressed passing displeasure that other categories of miners had been exploiting small miners.

Turning his attention to relations with Citizens Bank, he said that financial institution agreed to establish a desk in the government service centre in Kamarang to support residents there and in upper and middle Mazaruni. On the other hand, he said government was in talks to establish a development bank desk and an Electronic Identification Card desk in Citizens Bank’s Bartica branch.

The President remarked about the proposed Guyanese Diaspora Bond that would overseas-based Guyanese an opportunity to invest in the fertiliser and gas bottling plants, agriculture and infrastructure. Unlike May 26, 2026 when he said the bond would have been launched within one week, he did not give a timeframe on Friday.

The Bartica Branch

Managing Director of Citizens Bank, Eton Chester told the commissioning ceremony that since the Bartica branch’s establishment 26 years ago, it has disbursed loans exceeding GY$5.5 billion, helping to finance homes, businesses, transportation, equipment and other productive investments throughout Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). He said about GY$1.8 billion of those loans were disbursed during the past five years alone, “reflecting the increased pace of economic activity within the region.”

He said the new building, which opened its doors in April, 2026, replaced the smaller one in which it started 26 years ago. He said the “ultra-modern branch” Bartica branch now has 7,000 customers and the number of staff members has increased from nine to 17