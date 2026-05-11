Last Updated on Monday, 11 May 2026, 14:32 by Denis Chabrol

A man was has been fined GY$8.1 million and sentenced to three years imprisonment for possession of 5.8 kilogrammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking in 2022, the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) said.

CANU said Winston Hazel was found guilty by Magistrate Fabayo Azore on April 30, 2026.

That case originated from a March 2022 operation in the Guyhoc Park, Tucville area, where CANU Officers intercepted a motor car with two occupants.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed five parcels of cocaine, weighing 5.814 kilogrammes, CANU said.