Last Updated on Sunday, 10 May 2026, 21:19 by Writer

A woman has been arrested and the car she was travelling in seized in connection with the early Sunday morning shooting death of a Cuban man outside a club on Forshaw Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, police said.

“Through coordinated efforts and the use of the Guyana Police Force Command Center, a motor vehicle linked to the incident was identified and intercepted and a 45-year-old female manager of Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was arrested and is presently in police custody,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Investigators said 23-year-old Dainier Vegas Infante, who was employed as a janitor at the club, was killed at about 5:45 a.m.

Police were informed that the deceased was at the business establishment when four males arrived in the vicinity.

“One of the suspects, who was armed with a handgun, reportedly approached two men who were seated outside of the establishment and engaged them in conversation.

It is alleged that the deceased subsequently exited the establishment and approached the suspects, during which the armed suspect discharged a round in his direction, causing him to fall to the ground,” police said in a statement.

Police said the suspect then entered a motor vehicle and escaped along Forshaw Street, while the other suspects also fled the scene in separate vehicles.

Investigators said they were reviewing CCTV footage as part of their probe.