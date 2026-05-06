Last Updated on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, 6:19 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Wednesday said one of its patrols encountered hostile fire twice Tuesday afternoon while conducting border security operations in Region Seven.

The defence force said both incidents occurred in the Cuyuni River at approximately 4:10 PM and 4:50 PM Tuesday at known locations. The GDF did not name the locations in its statement.

“On each occasion, the patrol, escorting civilian vessels, responded in accordance with operational procedures and safely manoeuvred out from the area without injury to anyone,” the GDF said.

On Monday, a Guyanese soldier was shot and injured on Monday morning while on a patrol escort on the Guyana-Venezuela border. He was shot twice to his right leg and has since been stabilised for evacuation to the capital Georgetown for further medical attention, the GDF said in a statement.

The force says it continues to maintain a sustained operational presence along the western border and remains committed to safeguarding Guyana’s territorial integrity and the security of its border communities.