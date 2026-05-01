Last Updated on Friday, 1 May 2026, 7:31 by Denis Chabrol

Guyanese domestic airline, Jags Aviation, on Friday began flying to Suriname,even as it explores the possibility of offering flights to Brazil, according to separate statements.

MidasSur Aviation Charter Service, operated by Jags Aviation, will commence its new chartered scheduled Flights, departing three times a week from Eugene F. Correia International Airport (OGL) in Guyana directly to Eduard Alexander Gummels Airport (EAX) in Paramaribo.

These scheduled charter flights will operate every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. By landing at EAX, travelers arrive closer to the heart of the capital, MidaSur said.

Separately, a delegation from the BK Group of Companies, which includes Jag’s Aviation, on Tuesday held talks with Brazil’s Ambassador to Guyana Maria Cristina de Castro Martins, and the Minister Counsellor and the Commercial Attache.

“During the courtesy call the two teams discussed a range of proposed business initiatives between the private sector of Brazil and the BK Group, foremost among them the introduction of air service connectivity between the two countries beginning with direct flights from Guyana to Boa Vista by Jags Aviation, a subsidiary of the BK Group

The Embassy team welcomed this proposed initiative and will follow up with the relevant authorities in Brazil to advance the process,” Jag’s Aviation said.

Mr. Tiwarie extended an invitation to the Embassy team to visit the operations of Jags Aviation at the Eugene Correia International Airport at Ogle while the Ambassador offered to facilitate a visit to Brazil’s aircraft manufacturing company Embraer.

The BK Group delegation was headed by its Executive Chairman officer Mr. Brian Tiwarie and included Miguel Benjamin, Andre Budhan, Reagan Richards and Roberto Pele. The meeting was facilitated through the World Trade Centre Georgetown (WTCG) and attended by its executive director Mr. Wesley Kirton.