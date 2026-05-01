Last Updated on Friday, 1 May 2026, 14:47 by Denis Chabrol

Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and parliamentary leader of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Terrence Campbell on Friday- Labour Day- appealed to workers under the banner of the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) to support them in agitating for improved economic and political conditions.

After a poorly attended march from Parade Ground to Woolford Avenue, the three hundred attendees representing GTUC affiliates heard their leaders castigate the government for the state of Guyana. GTUC President, Norris Witter said every effort must be made to forge unity rather than sectarianism to remove the PPP from office “For me the PPP is a dangerous disease and, therefore, we must work together to determine what kind of dangerous medicine is required to get rid of this disease,” he said.

Dr Campbell said unity was not only about opposition parties but the trade unions need to rally behind political parties to remove “this wicked, evil, inhumane, despicable regime” through protests to remove the People’s Progressive Party Civic-led administration at the 2030 general and regional elections. “When we call a protest whether it be for cash grants or a protest for a new voters list or biometrics; whether invited or invited not, I would expect to see my union brothers standing there with us,” said Dr Campbell. Similarly, he said unity must extend to civil society.

The Opposition Leader, in his remarks to the GTUC’s post-march meeting at the Guyana Local Government Officers Union, said the unions must join forces to address grievances such as low wages and salaries, and punitive administrative action such as transferral of workers who fall out of favour with government. “We have to mobilise. We have to ensure that these unions can regroup. All the opposition parties will work with the unions so that we can ensure so that we can ensure that public servants get more,” he said.

Mr Mohamed confirmed that he had provided monies to the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) during its strike for increased salaries. He urged workers to work towards a bigger turnout at next year’s May Day parade. “After today, when we leave here, I hope that we can regroup and I hope that the unions collectively can work together because the only way we can get rid of this dictatorship, deceitful, treacherous government is by regrouping, working together,” he also said. Leader of the Vigilant Political Action Committee (VPAC), Dorwain Bess urged the Opposition Leader to keep his pledge to genuinely with all opposition parties. “There is one thing that I’m taking away from here to all the different parties is that there is a promise by the Opposition Leader for us to work together,” he said. Mr Bess and his coalition partner, Amanza Walton-Desir, in the Forward Guyana Movement have fallen out largely over who should have been the parliamentary representative after last September’s general and regional elections. Veteran Guyanese politician Hamilton Green, who got involved in politics shortly after leaving college, said the problem today is to convince Guyanese to join the struggle.

Referring to the large number of nurses, who turned out to attend a May Day brunch hosted by President Irfaan Ali at State House, Mr Mohamed said they have to work for three years to receive GY$16,000 while First Lady Arya Ali was in Singapore. He questioned how the almost GY$6 trillion national budget for 2026 improve workers’ lives.