Last Updated on Thursday, 30 April 2026, 17:06 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Thursday said government would be paying out GY$3 billion in cash to support rice farmers reeling under the impact of higher fertiliser and fuel costs linked to the war in Iran.

He told reporters that the conflict was also piled on other problems of poor weather,fewer markets, lower prices

“Today we have just set aside over $3 billion of support for rice farmers and after consultation with the rice farmers, they prefer that support in the form of cash support,” he said.

Dr Ali said government would pay rice farmer with below 50 acres of rice cultivation GY$15,000 per acre, above 50 acres will get GY$10,000 per acre and above 50 acres, GY$10,000 per acre.

The President said the Ministry of Agriculture immediately started to collect data with people in the communities as part of verification process. “We want the people in the regions to be involved in the verification so that we can move towards pulling this out,” he said in a video released by the Office of the President.

Sections of the privately-owned media were not invited to the rice forum hosted by Dr Sli and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.