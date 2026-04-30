Last Updated on Thursday, 30 April 2026, 19:51 by Denis Chabrol

By Sharmini Rampersaud

According to the book Non-Western Middle Powers in the Multipolar Order, “Brazil as a Middle Power Historically: If there can be a definition of what a ‘middle power’ is in the international system, Brazil highlights that what a ‘middle power’ is in the international system is complex and historically dependent put such definitions to the test. In terms of geographic, economic, and military size, Brazil has always been an actor of consequence, depending on the frame of reference used to define it. Its land area of 3.3 million square miles and population of over 217 million people are each approximately half those of South America. Brazil’s diversified, relatively technically advanced economy and Gross Domestic Product of $1.95 trillion is the largest in Latin America and 8th in the world, ahead of those major Asian states and such as Italy and Canada. Brazil has a capable combined arms military force including approximately 360,000 active -duty personnel, larger than the rest of its counterparts in South America combined, including its own arms and aerospace industries, as well as its domestic satellite program and space launch sites on its national territory. Until it was scuttled in 2023, Brazil’s military had the only aircraft carrier in the region. It has a civilian nuclear program and ambitions to develop a nuclear submarine. To the extent that Brazil has not nuclear arms and ballistic missiles to fire them its restraint from doing so reflects a choice about how to maintain its security, rather than the incapacity to do so.” (Hanna Samir Kassab and Natalie Ann Ghosn, Routledge)

Brazil is one of those countries that are viewed in the context as a ‘middle power” stated the World Economic Forum White Paper. “Middle power” shortly defines as those states that “sits below great powers but still exert influence over global politics meaning states with extensive diplomatic, economic, multilateral, and sometimes military clout.” Brazil is not only a middle power but multi-aligned especially in managing its geopolitics between the US and China in this pressured and chaotic multipolar world. Brazil is also elevated not only as a rising hegemon next to the US in Latin America with the second largest military but also in the BRICS and G20. Oliver Stuenkel in his Belfer Center research paper, Multi-Alignment as Strategy: How Brazil Navigate between Washington, Beijing, and the Global South stated that Brazil in its activist foreign policy lead in the “challenging UN peace keeping mission in Haiti, proposed the ‘Responsibility while Protecting’ (RWP) concept for engagement during the military intervention in Libya, and seeking to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran in 2010.” At the same time Brazil is a member not only of BRICS and the G20 but IBSA which consists of India, Brazil and South Africa.

Brazil’s relationship with competing Great powers, the US and China are very important especially its stability but also “navigating the turbulent times”. Oliver Stuenkel’s research paper also stated that the United States is the second largest trading partner of Brazil and the largest single source of foreign direct investment. At the same time China is Brazil largest trading partner since 2009. “South – South cooperation” is very important for Brazil and this was seen in the early Lula and Rousseff Government. (https://www.belfercenter.org/research-analysis/multi-alignment-strategy-how-brazil-navigates-between-washington-beijing-and) Another historical moment for Brazil is the EU-Mercosur trade deal. As an elated and a President fighting for the poor President Lula of Brazil wrote on his X page “historic moment for Brazil and Mercosur.” The EU-Mercosur trade agreement was ratified by Brazil and signed by President Lula on Tuesday 28th of April.

Guyana’s close proximity and geographical border with Brazil is a cornerstone for Guyana South American Continental Destiny. Brazil is a superpower in its military and economic development given its large size and has an open relationship with Guyana. Current effort to develop the physical infrastructure line between these two will benefit not only these two countries but the region as a whole. Given its geographical location Guyana forms the gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean and development if the infrastructure links will hasten the Continental integration. According to UN Comtrade Database Guyana imports from Brazil US$304,475,795 while Guyana exports to Brazil is US$ 557,670,761. Brazil imports from Guyana is US$ 571,626,729 while Brazil exports to Guyana US$450,203,724. (https://comtradeplus.un.org/ ) Guyana and Brazil has also signed security agreements as was stated in last year’s Ministry of Home Affairs update. Further from the Guyana Defense Force website stated, “The Guyana Defense Force (GDF) and the Brazilian Army successfully conducted a series of joint mirrored patrols in the Takutu and Ireng Sectors, Region 9, enhancing coordinated border security and reinforcing the strong partnership between the two Forces.”

In conclusion Guyana’s alignment with Brazil will facilitate its Continental Destiny in South America. Guyana is already an associate member of Mercosur and with strengthened relations with Brazil could facilitate it to a full membership. Brazil’s history of rising to a “middle power” could be traced in the International System and Guyana can learn a lot from such experience. Guyana could also benefit from Brazil’s leadership in navigating both the stable and turbulent times of the geopolitics between competing Great Powers the US and China.