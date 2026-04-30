Last Updated on Thursday, 30 April 2026, 19:47 by Denis Chabrol

By Ron Cheong

In a recent article titled “Pres. Ali -new PPP master distractor, deflector – a brooch” the writer did not seem to grasp the complexity of the issues CARICOM and Guyana is dealing with or the crucial importance of political symbolism which translates complicated concepts into simplified and emotional symbols – a flag for example or “The Broom” and “The Cup”, or even logos.

Let’s begin with CARICOM’s founding aspiration and promise which can be characterized as: One Region, One People, One Future – something it would be helpful to refocus on in moments like this.

The bloc began as a regional integration project grounded in shared history, collective resilience, and a unified diplomatic voice – that is now being tested by a sharper, more transactional global order. At the center of that strain lies a consequential shift: The United States has moved away from partnership toward influence through pressure. That shift is no longer abstract – it is playing out in symbols, alliances, and fractures across the globe including the Caribbean, which is our focus.

Few episodes capture this better than the recent “brooch diplomacy” controversy involving Delcy Rodríguez. Her decision to wear a brooch depicting Venezuela’s claim over Guyana’s Essequibo region during engagements with CARICOM leaders in Barbados and Grenada was more than a symbolic gesture – it was a calculated assertion of territorial ambition in a regional diplomatic space that is supposed to prioritize neutrality and cohesion.

For Guyana, the implications are stark. In the midst of navigating a volatile border controversy with Venezuela, this uncomfortable foray raises the possibility that elements within the CARICOM community could be somewhat open, directly or indirectly, to Venezuelan influence.

But to understand how CARICOM arrived at this moment, one must look beyond the region to Washington.

Pressure Over Partnership

For decades, U.S. – Caribbean relations were built on a mix of development assistance, trade access, and institutional cooperation. While never perfectly balanced, the relationship carried some sense of predictability. That is no longer the case.

Today, U.S. policy toward the Caribbean increasingly emphasizes sanctions, geopolitical alignment, and strategic compliance. Whether through its hardline stance on Cuba, military action in Venezuela, or sweeping tariff regimes, Washington’s posture has become more conditional and less collaborative.

The consequences are cumulative.

The long-running embargo on Cuba, now intensified into a de facto oil blockade, has forced Caribbean states into agonising choices between principle and survival. Cuban medical missions, long a backbone of regional healthcare systems, are now being unwound or restructured under pressure. Even Guyana, once deeply aligned with Havana, had been forced by imperatives of its security and survival to recalibrate this alignment and historical friendship.

In addition, rather than contributing to Guyana’s security, the recent U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, and arrest of Nicolas Maduro, culminated in an unstable paradox. Instead of ushering in a democratic transition led by opposition figures – and greater regional stability, the US chose to let power effectively remain within the existing governing structure, now fronted more prominently by Rodríguez herself.

If anything, this outcome has strengthened a figure who is arguably more diplomatically agile and legally sophisticated than Maduro, enabling Venezuela to engage the region with renewed effectiveness.

Oil, Influence, and Divergence

Energy politics further complicate the picture.

Venezuela’s oil industry remains state-controlled, giving Caracas a powerful tool of foreign policy: the ability to cultivate alliances through preferential energy arrangements. Historically, initiatives like Petrocaribe allowed Venezuela to build goodwill across the Caribbean by supplying oil on concessional terms.

Guyana, by contrast, sits on vast high quality oil reserves but operates within a very different model. Its sector is dominated by foreign firms, most notably ExxonMobil. While this has accelerated production and revenues, it limits Georgetown’s ability to deploy oil as a direct instrument of regional diplomacy.

This divergence matters.

Where Venezuela can translate energy into influence, Guyana must rely more heavily on formal alliances – chief among them, its alignment with the United States for security backing against Venezuelan territorial claims.

That alignment, however, comes at a cost.

A Hornet’s Nest of Contradictions

Guyana faces tough strategic options. There was little choice other than leaning toward Washington for protection in the face of the Venezuelan threat. But the U.S. influence in the region has not lead to more stabilization as would have been hoped. Their approach, marked by coercion rather than consensus, has heightened tensions, disrupted economic flows, and placed CARICOM states under competing pressures. It also undermined the ties between some longstanding regional and ideological partners, and Cuba in particular.

This weakens the very CARICOM unity that Guyana seeks to champion. The “broochgate” episode underscores the dilemma. Georgetown has protested that CARICOM members should not entertain Venezuelan symbolism which challenges its sovereignty. But even as it did so – the political opposition in Guyana chimed in that: Guyana itself has shown selective solidarity in its actions.

The claim was that although Cuba is not a CARICOM member it has long had ties with its members. When Cuba faced intensified U.S. pressure, Guyana’s response was measured, even muted. And when regional states were forced to reconsider Cuban medical cooperation, Georgetown adjusted its position rather than seeking a unified defense. Notwithstanding Guyana has since sent humanitarian rice shipments to Cuba, the point was that these actions are not consistent with mutual support.

Other thorny issues not focused on here include the Trinidad Prime Minister’s recent spat with CARICOM, or that although Caribbean Court of Justice is headquartered in Trinidad, it is not that country’s apex court

CARICOM at a Crossroads

The deeper issue is not any single incident or situation, but the fragmentation of strategic alignment within CARICOM.

External powers are no longer offering partnership frameworks – they are presenting choices, often framed as zero-sum. The United States demands alignment on security and geopolitics. China offers targeted economic engagement. Venezuela leverages energy diplomacy and regional familiarity. Cuba, despite its constraints, remains a vital social partner.

Each relationship pulls CARICOM states in different directions.

Without a coordinated regional strategy, these pressures risk turning CARICOM from a unified bloc into a collection of individually managed relationships – precisely the kind of fragmentation its founders sought to avoid.

The Path Forward

For Guyana, the immediate priority is clear: defend its territorial integrity. But doing so effectively requires more than bilateral security guarantees – it requires regional legitimacy.

That, in turn, demands consistency. Guyana’s call for unwavering CARICOM support on Essequibo, should be supported by the same level of commitment on issues that matter to its community, whether related to Cuba, economic sovereignty, or external pressure.

More broadly, CARICOM must confront a hard truth: the era of comfortable alignment is over. The region is operating in a fluid, contested geopolitical space where influence is increasingly exercised through leverage rather than loyalty.

In that environment, unity is not just an aspiration – it is a necessity. Because if the Caribbean cannot hold a coherent center, others will define it from the outside.