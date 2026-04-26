Last Updated on Sunday, 26 April 2026, 14:54 by Denis Chabrol

An unidentified man, who assaulted another man while he was urinating opposite Baroombar Club, North Road, Georgetown, died from a gunshot wound to his head Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at about 7:45 Am.

The name and address of the now deceased dreadlocked man was not immediately available.

Police were informed that the “identifiable” suspect was urinating on the northern side of North Road opposite the night club when the now dead man left where he was standing, walked up to the suspect and cuffed him to his head.

Investigators were informed that the suspect then took out a small handgun from a bag he was carrying, pointed it at the deceased and pulled the trigger twice but no rounds were discharged.

Police said the suspect then lashed the deceased twice to his head with the firearm causing him to fall to the ground.

While on the ground the suspect lashed the deceased again to his head and, at the same time, a loud explosion was heard.

The suspect then placed the firearm back into his side bag and walked away heading west on North Road leaving the deceased lying motionless on the roadway, police added.

Police were summoned and later a doctor pronounced the victim dead. A gunshot wound was seen to the right side of his head, police said.