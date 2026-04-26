Last Updated on Sunday, 26 April 2026, 12:45 by Denis Chabrol

As the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) continues to restore electricity in Demerara, the power company also said the site engineer for China Railway First Group has been arrested.

GPL said the service interruption is as a result of machinery, attached to China Railway First Group, making contact with our 69,000-volt transmission line 10, which links our New Georgetown and Sophia Substations, causing it to trip.

The power company said “the Guyana Police Force has since arrested the site engineer” in connection with the cause of the almost four-hour long blackout.

GPL said incremental restoration has commenced with power restored to several areas in Georgetown.

“This exercise will continue until all areas have been repowered.”

GPL Inc. is once again urging the general public to exercise caution when operating near its network, as these incidents have the potential to endanger lives and cause significant inconvenience to customers.