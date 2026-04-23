Last Updated on Thursday, 23 April 2026, 23:16 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Police Force on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, officially commissioned the Bartica Police Boat House in Region #7, marking another important step in strengthening policing capacity and operational readiness within the region.

The ceremony, which was held between 10:00 hrs and 12:30 hrs in Bartica, signalled the official commencement of operations at the new facility and underscored the Force’s continued expansion of resources to better serve riverine and hinterland communities.

The programme was chaired by Deputy Commander of Regional Division #7, Superintendent D. Handy, and commenced with prayers led by religious leaders of various faiths, followed by the recitation of the National Pledge.

In his opening remarks, Commander of Regional Division #7, Assistant Commissioner Dion Moore, welcomed Minister of Home Affairs Ms. Oneidge Walrond and her team to the region. He also expressed appreciation to the Minister and the Government of Guyana for their continued support to the Division, particularly through the construction of the new boat house, the Ekereku Police Station, and the provision of vehicles and all-terrain vehicles.

Brief remarks were also delivered by Deputy Commissioner of Police ‘Operations’ Mr. Errol Watts, who spoke on behalf of Commissioner of Police Mr. Clifton Hicken. He thanked the Government for its significant investments in the Guyana Police Force, noting that such support continues to enhance the Force’s ability to carry out its duties in a more proactive and effective manner.

The ceremony also featured cultural presentations, including a song by Celena Pollydore of the Mora Camp High Flyers Police Youth Group and a poem by the Agatash United Police Youth Group.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Mr. Andre Ally, in his remarks, disclosed that the facility was constructed at an estimated cost of approximately $33,000,000 Guyana currency and urged that it be properly cared for and maintained.

Delivering the feature address, Honourable Minister of Home Affairs Ms. Oneidge Walrond praised the Guyana Police Force for recording a 25 per cent reduction in serious crimes and highlighted the importance of continued investment in law enforcement infrastructure. She noted that the new boat house will significantly enhance the Force’s capacity to respond promptly to reports in riverine areas and emphasized the strategic importance of Bartica as a gateway to the hinterland. Minister Walrond also urged that the facility be used with discipline and integrity and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to providing the Guyana Police Force with the resources needed to combat crime and improve public safety.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Officer in Charge of the Bartica Police Station/Sub-Division #1, Chief Inspector K. Gordon.

At the conclusion of the formal proceedings, Minister Walrond and other attendees proceeded to the newly commissioned facility, where the ribbon was cut by Zahir Rahaman. Minister Walrond then conducted a walkthrough and inspection of the boat house.

The event was attended by approximately 350 persons and was conducted without incident.

The commissioning of the Bartica Police Boat House marks a significant milestone in the continued development of the Guyana Police Force and reflects the ongoing efforts to improve service delivery, mobility, and operational efficiency, particularly in communities accessed by water.