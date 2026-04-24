Last Updated on Friday, 24 April 2026, 0:05 by Denis Chabrol

The modern Four Points by Sheraton Georgetown at Houston Yards on the Heroes Highway was officially commissioned by President Irfaan Ali on Thursday evening, further boosting the nation’s tourism and hospitality industry, the Department of Public Information reported.

Built at a cost of more than US$30 million, the 172-room hotel combines global standards with every aspect of Guyanese culture.

Amerindian craftwork adorns the hotel’s design mix, ranging from chairs and barstools, bedside lamp shades, the reception area backdrop, and wall art for all the floors.

It features a restaurant inspired by local cuisine and spices, conference, event facilities, and interior finishes, the president said, were deliberately chosen to showcase Guyana’s people, traditions, and natural heritage.

“When you go in the rooms, you will see black shades that represent Guyana, represent nature, forest, represent sustainability, resilience… You will find in every section of the hotel… pieces of Guyana that inspires you and make you …feel a sense of pride as a Guyanese,” Dr Ali said.

President Ali expressed gratitude to the the investors for choosing Guyana as an investment destination, stating that they have a place in the hearts of the Guyanese community.

The head of state revealed that the hotel becomes critical as Guyana is attracting strong local and regional interest, with bookings lined up for several major events in the coming weeks, including the GT Challenge.

He said this year alone Guyana will host 11 conferences and six major sporting events, activities.

“We are now positioning Guyana to be a premier hosting destination because we now have greater capacity and capability,” he said. “And the confidence of the private sector is igniting greater confidence at the policy level to the extent that we are going after larger opportunities.”

Turning to the multiplying effects of the hotel’s construction, President Ali explained that the project created work for Guyanese long before its doors opened and will continue to generate opportunities now that it is complete.

During construction, he noted, scores of Guyanese were employed as engineers, masons, carpenters, welders, electricians, plumbers, painters, heavy-duty operators, truck drivers, security personnel, landscapers, cleaners, and supervisors, while suppliers of cement, steel, furniture, fixtures, fuel, and catering also benefited.