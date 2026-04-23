Last Updated on Thursday, 23 April 2026, 22:43 by Writer

Guyana recalled its High Commissioner to Canada, Keith George and he is now serving as an adviser to foreign affairs minister, Hugh Todd, the minister said on Thursday while declining to say whether there were personal reasons behind the envoy’s return.

“He has been recalled to headquarters to work in my office and that has to do with the growing nature of our diplomacy including the case before the court so he is required to be home to be my adviser,” Mr Todd told Demerara Waves Online News.

Sources said that Mr Todd departed Ottawa in September, 2025 to attend the funeral of Permanent Secretary, Elisabeth Harper after she lost a valiant battle with cancer, but he never returned to his diplomatic post.

The foreign minister repeatedly refused to answer whether Mr George encountered personal circumstances that led to his recall. “I have no comments about that,” he said.

When efforts were made to press him on the question, the minister said he had many things to do and needed to end the call.

Instead, he emphasised Mr George’s professionalism and expertise as a “very outstanding diplomat.” “I don’t know what you’re talking about. He served us well. There is nothing wrong with his record of service. I think he has done exemplary in terms of his diplomacy and in terms of his experience,” he said.

Mr George is a former Director of Frontiers at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Thursday, the minister told Demerara Waves Online News that Ambassador George was now his advisor on border matters because of his specific expertise in that area, as Guyana faces the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its case against Venezuela on the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Tribunal Award.

Mr Todd said that with the passing of co-agents Ambassador Harper and Sir Shridath Ramphal, Guyana has now appointed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sharon Roopchand-Edwards and Ambassador George as co-agents.

Former minister in the People’s National Congress (PNC) and A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administrations, Carl Greenidge remains Guyana’s agent in the ICJ case.

The foreign minister said even while Mr George was in Canada, he was always part of the committee and so with his extensive knowledge “we thought it would be prudent to have him return to headquarters because remotely there were some challenges.