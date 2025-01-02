Guyana records two killings on Jan 1

Last Updated on Thursday, 2 January 2025, 11:11 by Writer

Two persons were killed in separate incidents at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River at Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder in Corentyne, Berbice, with both assailants telling investigators that they acted in self-defence.

At Kumung Kumung, Reinsford Kenny was stabbed to death allegedly by 28-year-old Alpha Osafha McPhoy, also known as ‘Bat’, a gold miner from Georgetown.

Police said Mr McPhoy admitted to stabbing Kenny during an altercation, claiming it was in self-defence after Kenny allegedly attacked him with a knife. According to police, an eyewitness, who is a coworker of the suspect, attempted to break up a knife altercation between Kenny and the suspect but sustained stab wounds himself. He later found Kenny lying motionless with a chest wound.

Investigators said they recovered the murder weapon from the scene.

In the other killing that police reported that occurred at Lesbeholden, 29-year-old Yognand “Boy” Chaitram, a cane harvester from Lot 19, Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice was shot and killed by a businessman.

The suspect has been identified as 65-year-old Moonie Ramnarine of Lot CZ 14, Lesbeholden, who is the licensed holder of a .32 pistol.

Mr Ramnarine told police that an argument among patrons at his beer garden escalated, with Chaitram and others breaking bottles and threatening each other.

“The businessman said he attempted to close his gate when Chaitram and another man threw him to the ground, injuring his elbow. While on the ground and being threatened with bottles, Ramnarine said he discharged two rounds from his licensed firearm, hitting the deceased, who collapsed on the road. Ramnarine then secured his business place, reported the incident to the police, and surrendered his firearm and license,” police said.

Two .32 spent shells were recovered — one inside the shop and one outside near the gate.

The businessman remains in custody.