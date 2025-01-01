Last Updated on Wednesday, 1 January 2025, 22:48 by Writer

Guyana’s first mass-based political party, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is 75 years old today.

The PPP was formed on 1 January 1950 with the merger of Forbes Burnham’s British Guiana Labour Party and the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) which was co-founded by Dr. Cheddi Jagan, Mrs. Janet Jagan, Mr. Ashton Chase and Mr. Jocelyn Hubbard. Mr Burnham was the PPP’s Chairman and Dr Jagan its Leader.

Five years later, the PPP split leading to Mr Burnham’s formation of the People’s National Congress, now the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), with Mr Burnham as its leader.

President Irfaan Ali, who is also a high-ranking PPP Executive Committee Member, recalled his party’s success in securing the right of all Guyanese to vote. “Among the PPP’s early and transformative achievements was its vanguard role in the fight for universal adult suffrage,” he said.

Following is the full text of Dr Ali’s statement.

On this historic occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), I extend heartfelt congratulations to the party, its members, and supporters, past and present. This milestone is not merely a celebration of the longevity of a political organization but a recognition of the pivotal role the PPP has played in shaping the history and destiny of Guyana.

The PPP was born out of a vision for a free, independent, united and prosperous Guyana. Since its inception in 1950, it has remained a stalwart advocate for the rights of the working class, for justice, equality, and national development. The party’s contributions to Guyana’s development and political evolution extend even to the period prior to our Independence, marking the party as a foundational pillar of our nation’s modern political modern history. The formation of the party reignited the nationalist struggle, giving voice, leadership and direction to the aspirations of a people yearning for freedom, dignity, and self-determination.

Among the PPP’s early and transformative achievements was its vanguard role in the fight for universal adult suffrage. This landmark victory, which enfranchised all adults, laid the foundation for democratic governance in Guyana. It affirmed the principle that every citizen, regardless of class, gender, or ethnicity, has an equal stake in the nation’s future. The PPP’s commitment to this cause epitomized its belief in the fundamental dignity and equality of all Guyanese.

During the the dark era when the democratic will of the people was trampled upon for nearly a quarter of a century, the PPP stood resolutely at the forefront of the struggle for the restoration of democracy. Through tireless struggle and sacrifices, the party championed the return of free and fair elections, culminating in its historic victory in 1992.

The restoration of democracy brought with it the herculean task of national reconstruction. The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) government took on the responsibility of rebuilding Guyana from the ruins of economic decay and despair. Through its policies, programmes and projects, the PPPC government laid the groundwork for economic recovery, improved social services, and infrastructural development, rekindling hope among the people.

Beyond its national achievements, the PPP has also made significant contributions to the struggles of oppressed and colonized peoples. The PPP has championed causes such as decolonization, regionalism, anti-imperialism, national liberation and an end to apartheid. In recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the struggles against racial oppression and colonial exploitation, Dr. Cheddi Jagan, the former General Secretary of the party, was posthumously awarded the prestigious Order of the Companions of Oliver Tambo. His later advocacy for a New Global Human Order highlighted the need for a fairer and more equitable world system. Throughout its history, the party has forged fraternal relations with progressive forces and movements, including those fighting for freedom and national liberation.

None of these achievements would have been possible without the tireless support and unrelenting loyalty of the party’s members and its extensive grassroots support. On this the party’s 75th anniversary, the party’s membership and supporters deserve acclaim and applause!

The PPP’s commitment to the ideals of democracy, social justice, and national unity continues to inspire hope and confidence in the future of our nation. Its vision for a Guyana where every citizen has a stake in its future remains as relevant today as it was at the party’s inception.

I commend the PPP for its enduring service to our nation and its dedication to the welfare of our people, particularly the working class. As the party looks toward the future, I am confident that it will continue to be a force for good, guiding Guyana to greater heights of prosperity and unity.

Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.