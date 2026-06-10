Last Updated on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, 6:35 by Denis Chabrol

Five persons have been arrestee and two .32 pistols seized following an early Monday morning home invasion and robbery at GoodHope, East Coast Demerara, police said Wednesday.

Investigators were informed that about 3:45 Monday morning, seven bandits forced their way into the home of a 49-year old self-employed man

They were reportedly amed with firearms, cutlasses, and knives, arrived at the premises.

Police said the suspects allegedly struck the front door and shortly after, loud explosions, suspected to be gunshots, were heard and the suspects forcibly gained entry into the house.

According to investigators, the victim, his wife and one of his daughters were assaulted.

The victims told police that the men then ransacked the house and relieved the family of a quantity of jewellery, two cell phones, cash and personal documents, the value of which is yet to be determined.

After the man escaped and reported the matter to police, ranks responded, visited the scene and the victims were escorted to the Enmore Regional Hospital for medical examination.

Police said further investigations led ranks to a location at Phase Two, Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, where a search was conducted on Tuesday June 9, 2026.

There, two .32 pistols were found in a blue cookie tin, police said.

A 21-year-old labourer and a 33-year-old taxi driver, both of Good Hope Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara, were initially arrested and remain in police custody assisting with the investigation.

Further investigations led to three additional suspects being taken into custody.