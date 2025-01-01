New Demerara Harbour Bridge completion deadline pushed back

Last Updated on Wednesday, 1 January 2025, 10:59 by Writer

President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday—New Year’s 2025—announced that the new Demerara Harbour Bridge would be completed by year-end, despite previous assurances that the four-lane, high-span structure would have been finished by March 31, 2025.

“By the end of 2025, the new Demerara River Bridge will be operational,” he said in his New Year’s address to the Nation. Dr Ali did not elaborate on the reason for the new timeframe.

Shadow Public Works Minister, David Patterson had challenged the accuracy of Public Works Minister Juan Edghill’s pronouncements that the bridge w0uld have been completed by December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025.

Back in September, Mr Edghill had cited international shipping delays as the main reason for a push back of the deadline to the first quarter of 2025.

The bridge costs US$260 million.