17-year old suspected bandit shot dead during robbery of food vendor, daughter in North Ruimveldt

Last Updated on Saturday, 21 December 2024, 8:56 by Denis Chabrol

A 17-year old boy was shot dead Friday night after he allegedly opened fire on a security guard, who went to intervene in an armed robbery of a food vendor and her daughter on Aubrey Barker Road, North Ruimveldt, police said.

Dead is Carl Rolland Reid called ‘Carloo Reid’, a 17-year-old of Tucville Squatting Area.

“At the time, a 30-year-old Supernumerary Constable, was on duty at a guard hut on the northern side of the road, in close proximity to where the victims were being robbed. He was guarding ‘Awen 9’ Chinese Supermarket, on the southern side of Aubrey Barker Road. He was armed with the private security firm’s 9mm pistol and one magazine containing 15 live matching rounds.

As the Supernumerary Constable stepped out of the hut, one of the suspects discharged four rounds in his direction. The Constable returned fire, discharging all the rounds in his firearm in the direction of the two suspects. The 17-year-old suspect, Reid, fell to the centre of the road, motionless in a pool of blood, with what appears to be multiple gunshot wounds,” police said.

Investigators were informed that he other suspect went onto the motorcycle and rode away west on Aubrey Barker Road, and escaped the scene.

Eventually, according to the Guyana Police Force, two policemen on motorcycle patrol in Nutmeg Street, Festival City, saw the other suspect escaping on the motorcycle heading in a northern direction on Nutmeg Street. Police said they chased the suspect who dropped the motorcycle, bearing registration number CL 7753, ran through an alleyway and made good his escape.

Police said that at about 9:10 PM, a food vendor, 45-year old woman, who is a food vendor from Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara was robbed of one cellphone valued at GY$65,000 and one handbag valued at GY$5,000 which contained GY$12,000 cash

A 15-year-old girl, who is the daughter of the food vendor, was robbed of ne cellphone valued at GY$200,000, one gold chain valued at GY$35,000 and one handbag valued at GY$5,000, which contained GY$4,000.

Police were informed that the woman and her daughter were standing on the northern side of Aubrey Barker Road, at the junction of Kaikan Street, North Ruimveldt, waiting on transportation to go home. “The armed suspects on the motorcycle stopped in front of the victims. The two suspects came off the bike, each with a gun in hand, approached the victims, told them not to say anything, and ordered them to hand over their belongings. The victims were afraid and they handed over the articles mentioned,” police said.

After the shooting death of Reid, police said they found seven 9mm spent shells at the scene. Also, the 15-year-old victim’s cell phone was found in Reid’s pants crutch, as well as one black toy gun was found on the road next to his body.