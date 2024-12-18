Digicel and MMG partner to offer seamless Top-Up experience in Guyana

Last Updated on Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 18:36 by Denis Chabrol

In a new partnership aimed at enhancing customer convenience, Digicel Guyana is pleased to announce that Digicel top-up is now available through Mobile Money Guyana (MMG), Digicel announced on Wednesday.

This collaboration between the telecommunications and financial services companies marks a significant step in improving the ease of mobile recharges for Digicel customers across the country, Digicel added.

That telecommunications company said our customers are now able to top up their phones anytime, anywhere, directly through the MMG platform. This service eliminates the need to visit physical locations for top-ups and ensures quick, reliable transactions from the comfort of customers’ homes, workplaces, or while on the go.

“We are excited to offer Digicel customers the ability to recharge their phones through MMG, adding yet another layer of convenience to our platform. This partnership with Digicel underscores our commitment to making everyday transactions faster and easier for all Guyanese, while fostering financial inclusion across the country,” said Mark Singh, CEO of MMG.

The addition of Digicel top-ups to the MMG platform is part of both companies’ broader vision to leverage technology to simplify services and improve access to mobile and financial services. This initiative also aligns with MMG’s mission of providing a digital payment solution that reaches every corner of Guyana, while making everyday life more convenient for its customers.

Digicel’s CEO, Deonarine Gopaul said, “by integrating with MMG, we’re responding to our customers’ needs for a fast and efficient way to stay connected. This partnership aligns with our digital transformation journey and reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance the customer experience in Guyana. We understand that our customers lead busy lives, and being able to top up their phones through an app they already use and trust makes perfect sense.”

To top up via MMG, customers can log in to their MMG account using the app, select the Digicel top up option, and complete the transaction in just a few steps. This service also allows users to top up for others, making it convenient for family and friends.