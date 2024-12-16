WPA prefers own identity in a PNCR-led coalition and APNU sorted out

Last Updated on Monday, 16 December 2024, 20:34 by Writer

The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) on Monday said it was keen on preserving its identity in a coalition with the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) or its A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and it was leery about the state of uncertainty that has beset that coalition body.

“The WPA is committed to maintaining its identity in any coalition that we are part of any coalition going forward. We will have to be convinced that the coalition will benefit from us going back into the APNU,” WPA co-leader Dr David Hinds told a weekly press conference. Asked to explain why his party did not believe it would be beneficial returning to that umbrella grouping where there was a tussle to remove the PNCR from APNU’s leadership by affiliates such as the Guyana Action Party (GAP), he stated, “We don’t know whether they have sorted out their issues. We would not want to go into an APNU that is in that state.”

Dr Hinds emphasised that “we would not want to go back into a partnership that is in that kind of confusion” where after meetings between GAP and PNCR and GAP and the Alliance For Change (AFC), it was unclear to which party it was affiliated.

The WPA co-leader said although his party was satisfied that its first meeting with the PNCR “went well”, a number of other concerns was still to be addressed. Those include preserving its identity and APNU leadership making decisions without consulting the WPA.

He said the two parties needed to reach agreement on policies, mode of governance and decision-making should they win general elections expected to be held in October or November, 2025. Among the WPA’s expectations is for the top candidates, presumably the presidential and prime ministerial posts, to reflect Guyana’s multi-ethnic and gender make-up of the society.

Despite the misgivings, WPA Executive Member, Tacuma Ogunseye said his party’s recent meeting with the PNCR has buoyed opposition supporters about the likelihood of a broad opposition coalition.

Meanwhile, the WPA was yet to be invited to a second meeting with the Alliance For Change (AFC). Notably, People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Leader, Aubrey Norton said last week that he met with AFC Leader Nigel Hughes in New York and they discussed coalescing. However, according to Mr Norton, Mr Hughes said he needed to discuss that with his party before returning to the PNCR with a position.