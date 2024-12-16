Updated: Toshao killed in hotel room

Last Updated on Monday, 16 December 2024, 20:17 by Writer

Toshao of the village of Tasserene, Middle Mazaruni, Ridley Joseph, was stabbed to death and his body was found early Monday morning in his hotel room, police said.

“The body was examined and a total of nineteen stab wounds were observed — eleven stab wounds to the right side back, four to the centre of the back, two to the right side chest, one to the left side neck, and one to the right eye,” the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said in a statement.

Police also said that, “investigators are looking for a male who was allegedly seen in the company of the victim prior to his death” at the Signature Inn, Laluni Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.

Joseph, 37, was in Georgetown for the final executive meeting of the National Toshaos Council.

Police said the man was killed on Monday between 12:50 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Investigations revealed that at about 6:23 p.m. on Sunday, Joseph checked himself in at the hotel for one night, and he was given room number 135 which is situated on the western side of the middle flat of the three-storey building.

Shortly after Joseph checked in he was seen leaving the hotel for an unknown destination and at about at about 12:50 a.m., he returned to the hotel in the company of a male Amerindian.

“They entered the southern door of the hotel, where Joseph purchased one bottle of water, from the receptionist. The other male was seen with a Rude Boy bottle in his hand. The men then proceeded to room 135, which they entered. At 02:19 hrs, the male that went into the room with Joseph exited the room and left the hotel, walking in a western direction on Laluni Street, and then turning south onto Albert Street.

On the floor of the walkway leading to the room, several reddish stains suspected to be blood stains were seen. On the room door, a hole was seen — which appeared to have been made by a sharp object,” the GPF said.

Through the hole in the door, Joseph was seen lying on his abdomen, police added.

The body was lying in a pool of blood and there were several partial footwear impressions among the blood stains on the floor.

Detectives also observed what appeared to be blood splatter impressions on the walls as well as the ceiling of the room. Bloodstains were also found behind the door.

One Rude Boy bottle was found on the floor in the vicinity of the body.

The discovery of the deceased was made by the hotel’s receptionist.

Five other Toshaos were staying at the same hotel.

Tasserene villagers have been known to be at loggerheads with gold miners in the area.