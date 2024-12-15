Former Guyanese teacher and journalist hits frontpage of Who’s Who Millennium Magazine

Last Updated on Sunday, 15 December 2024, 14:06 by Writer

New York-based Caribbean lawyer and Adjunct Professor, Guyanese Dr Vivian Williams has been picked for the front cover of the 17th edition of the leading professional and lifestyle’s Marquis Who’s Who Millennium Magazine. The magazine is owned by News Communications, Inc. also publisher of The New York Times.

“It’s a toast to decades of discipline, self-refinement and advancement,” Dr Williams told Demerara Waves Online News in an invited comment.

He started off his professional life as a teacher, having graduated from the Cyril Potter College of Education. He later entered the field of broadcast journalism in New Amsterdam, Berbice before moving to Georgetown. In the capital city, he continued his journalism and branched off into radio journalism and production at the then state-owned Guyana Broadcasting Corporation.

In journalism, he was literally immersed in flood waters covering disasters as well as politics, business, labour and grassroots issues.

While working in the media, he not only wrote, directed and acted in many plays at the National Cultural Centre but also successfully completed his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree at the University of Guyana (UG) before migrating to the United States where he advanced his legal and specialised business studies.

He has been admitted to practice in the US, Guyana and other Caribbean countries. As the president of VMW Law, P.C., he oversees the expansion of the firm’s global footprint beyond its current offices in New York and the Caribbean.

He is also a member of the American Bar Association and the International Bar Association, and he was invited for membership in the Association of European Lawyers.

Today, he holds a Doctorate in Business Administration from Baruch College in New York and two LLM degrees from George Mason Law School and Cardozo School of Law. In addition to his legal practice, he is an adjunct professor at Baruch College in New York. His international studies also took him to the London School of Economics and HEC Paris.

He is also cited in the Millennium magazine as someone who has been helping individuals and companies navigate legal challenges and reduce risk and turbulence. He is an educator and lawyer admitted to practice in the U.S. and other countries.

Dr Williams is a contributing author of the book “Oil and Climate Change in Guyana-Suriname Basin,” published by Routledge in 2024. He is also on contract for another publication with Forbes Books.

He was previously listed in the Who’s Who global directory.