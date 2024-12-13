Alleged stolen ExxonMobil Guyana President-assigned vehicle shot at by owner

Last Updated on Friday, 13 December 2024, 19:45 by Writer

A vehicle that was assigned to ExxonMobil Guyana’s President, Alistair RoutledgeAlistair Routledge, was shot at and disabled by the owner of Cyril’s Transportation Service, after he thought it was one of two stolen vehicles, police said.

Police said 54-year-old Muishankar Persaud’s licenced 9mm Glock pistol was lodged and he was assisting police with their investigations into the incident that occurred at 4:30 p.m. on 12 December 2024 at the corner of Drury Lane and Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

A source said only the driver was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) provided information on Friday only after a number enquiries by the media.

Investigators are treating the incident as “discharging of a loaded firearm with intent” committed on 41-year-old Kordel Assanah, a driver employed by ExxonMobil. “Investigations revealed that Assanah and the businessman are known to each other,” police said.

Persaud told police that two of his Toyota Prado SUVs, one bearing registration number PAB 3494, were stolen from him earlier this year. The businessman reportedly said he was at his office at David Street, Kitty, when he received a phone call from someone stating that they saw one of the stolen vehicles on Kitty Railway Embankment.

“As a result, he proceeded to the said location where he later saw a Prado SUV fitting the description of one stolen from him. The vehicle was heading South on Lamaha Street. The businessman said he exited his vehicle, and while walking towards the Prado he discharged one round from his licence firearm towards the vehicle, hitting the right back wheel which caused the vehicle to stop. As he approached the driver, he recognised him and then realised the vehicle was not one that was stolen from him,” police said.

Police said one 9mm spent shell was found at the scene. No one was injured.