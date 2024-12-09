Some Region Nine residents told to register again for cash grant

Last Updated on Monday, 9 December 2024, 15:27 by Denis Chabrol

At least 43 residents of Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) were told that they needed to register again for the GY$100,000 cash grant because their data was not saved on the devices at the time of registration, a senior regional official said Monday.

Some children got registered but their parents didn’t get registered even though all of them did it together. We have to do better; ensure that they save the data that they collected,” the official said. “If they don’t save it, it will be wiped off,” the official added.

Once inputted and saved in the enumerators’ devices, the information is fed to a central database for processing. Eventually cheques are printed and sent out for delivery.

Demerara Waves Online News was also informed that there were instances of cheques going to villages other than those where intended recipients live. In one instance, a resident of Lethem said his cheque was yet to arrive by plane.

The Regional Official said central government representatives were in the Rupununi again to verify a number of the names that were not on the list.

Government said more than 14,000 cheques have been printed for residents who registered for the cash grant in Region 9. These cheques have been sent to the region for distribution. Temporary banking facilities have been established in villages that lack access to banking services, enabling residents to cash their cheques. The distribution of the cash grants is expected to be completed within the next four days.

Meanwhile, registration was continuing smoothly in several other areas of Guyana where tents have been established and several enumerators, were using electronic devices to take pictures of registrants, their identification cards or passports and collect bio-data.