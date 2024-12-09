No re-registration of Region Nine residents for cash grant- govt

Last Updated on Monday, 9 December 2024, 19:37 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana government on Monday said Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) is not re-registering residents there for the GY$100,000 cash grant, amid claims by a number of residents that they were being asked to do so.

“The Region is not re-registering residents in Region 9, since each citizen 18 years or older, is only entitled to one grant and any duplicate registrations will be queried and discarded,” government said in a statement.

Government said Region 9 registration for the $100,000 cash grant is substantially completed; that is, most of the residents in the Region were registered. “Some persons who were not registered in the first round for various reasons such as being out of the region for job-related reasons, medical, etc., are currently being registered,” the administration said.

The cheque distribution exercise is currently being monitored by the Audit Office of Guyana, government added.

The Region collected 14,750 cheques and distributed more than 13,000 to date, according to the administration. This exercise is still continuing.

Government said currently Region Nine is in the process of collecting the remaining cheques from the Ministry of Finance to distribute to persons who registered during the first round of registration.

“It is important to note that the records of the persons who were previously registered were saved on the system, and therefore, there is no need to re-register anyone,” government said.

A senior Region Nine administration official earlier Demerara Waves Online News that at least 43 persons were told that they needed to re-register. At least two other sources said they were also aware that persons were being asked to re-register.