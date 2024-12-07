Man arrested for brutal highway stabbing of wife

Last Updated on Saturday, 7 December 2024, 16:43 by Writer

A man has been arrested for attempting to stab his wife to death at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway on Friday in the presence of their son, police said.

The woman has been identified as Claurine Stoll.

Police said the assailant, 26-year-old Navin Stoll, opted to remain silent when investigators put the allegation to him.

The incident, which occurred between 1100 hours and 1230 hours, was captured by someone and posted on social media.

Statements were obtained from Mrs Stoll who related a story about receiving the stab wounds inflicted by the suspect.