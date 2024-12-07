Counselling for toddler who witnessed dad savagely stabbing mom

Last Updated on Saturday, 7 December 2024, 19:26 by Writer

The little boy, who stood up and watched his father stabbing his mother several times before walking away and leaving her on a highway parapet, will receive specialised counselling, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud said Saturday.

“The CPA (Child Protection Agency) has intervened. The child is safely with a family member and will receive trauma-focused counseling,” she told Demerara Waves Online News. “We will provide robust support,” she said.

Police have since arrested the assailant, 26-year-old Navin Stoll for what Dr Persaud described as a “horrific experience”. Investigators said when the allegation of attempted murder was put to him he “exercised his right to remain silent.”

The boy’s age was not immediately known but, based on a video recording of the incident, which occurred late Friday night at Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, and went viral on social media, he is less than five years old.

Police said the victim Claurine Stoll, related a story about receiving the stabs wounds inflicted by the suspect. No details were provided.

The video shows Mr Stoll stabbing the woman several times before watching her briefly and walking away.